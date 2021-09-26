Vitalina Yushchenko repeated the video of Angelina Jolie with bees – UNIAN

The daughter of the third president of Ukraine amazed the network with her courage.

One of the bees sat on the eye / screenshot from the video of Vitalina Yushchenko

Vitalina Yushchenko decided to congratulate Orthodox Christians on the Transfiguration of the Lord and the Day of the Beekeeper. The daughter of the third President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko repeated Angelina Jolie’s bold video.

Yushchenko spoke about the purpose of her act on her Instagram page.

The daughter of the former president was not afraid to take pictures with the bees, although in the video you can see that she is a little nervous when the insect sits on her eye. Yushchenko wrote that by her act she wants to draw people’s attention to the problems with the extinction of bees.

Read alsoKatya Osadchaya became a mother for the third time (photo)“I want to say right away that the main thing here is not me, but these cute insects, which many are afraid of, and my family and I adore. spread so that they know more about this problem and talk about it, ”Vitalina Yushchenko pointed out.

Commentators appreciated the photo and video that the daughter of the third president posted on YouTube. Fans noted the courage of Vitalina Yushchenko and praised her for her indifference to the problems of bees.

