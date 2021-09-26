Volkanovski and Shevchenko defend championship belts at UFC 266

On the night of September 25-26, UFC 266 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

There were two title fights at the tournament.

In the main event of the evening, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faced second-best in the division, Brian Ortega. At the end of 5 rounds, the judges gave a unanimous victory to the Australian. Now he has 23 wins and 1 defeat. The American Ortega has 15 victories, 2 defeats and 1 fight declared invalid.

In the major event, Valentina Shevchenko made the sixth defense of the flyweight title. Her rival was Lauren Murphy, who is ranked third in the ranking of the best fighters in the division. The Kyrgyz-Peruvian athlete won by technical knockout in the 4th round. She has 22 wins and 3 losses in mixed martial arts. The American Murphy has 15 wins and 5 losses.

Also, as part of the main card, a rematch took place between Nick Diaz and former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. American Lawler defeated the Mexican-American representative by TKO in the 3rd round. The fight took place in the middle weight category.

American Curtis Blades proved to be stronger than Surinamese Jairzinho Rosenstreik in a heavyweight fight. After 3 rounds, he won by unanimous decision. Brazilian Jessica Andrade defeated American Cynthia Calvillo by TKO in the 1st round.

In the preliminary card, Russian heavyweight fighter Shamil Abdurakhimov lost to Chris Dokas. The American won by TKO in the 2nd round.