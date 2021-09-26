Wasseur: Four points is a great reward for our work

Kimi Raikkonen earned four points for Alfa Romeo, taking advantage of the rain in the last laps of the race. Antonio Giovinazzi’s race was ruined by contact on the first lap and radio communication failure …

Frederic Wasseur, team leader: “The race turned out to be interesting, we earned a lot of points. Despite the unsuccessful qualification, we looked forward to the race with restrained optimism, because we knew that we would have a chance to compete. Kimi had a good start and was tenth, and Antonio had to recoup after the incident. He participated in several fights, made a couple of beautiful overtakes – and at the same time, his radio communication did not work.

Kimi managed to go most of the race at the pace of Ocon, not so much inferior to the driver in tenth place, and when it started to rain, we made the right decision to switch to intermediate tires. Raikkonen won back positions and finished eighth, earning four points for the team. Not a bad result and a great reward for our work. She will add motivation to us before the race in Turkey in two weeks. “

Kimi Raikkonen (8th): “A good result, for which I had to fight. On a dry track, I was driving at the pace of the competitors, but it was difficult to overtake when everyone was using DRS. At the end of the race, we chose the right tires. It seemed to me that the rain was intensifying, we decided to hold a pit stop, which ultimately helped us. We did everything we could, earning deserved points. “

Antonio Giovinazzi (16th): “An eventful race. In the second corner, I got hit and lost several positions. On the first lap, the radio communication stopped working, so I could not communicate with the team. Difficult race, especially the last laps, when it started to rain, and I could not tell the engineers in the pit lane about the pit stop. I am satisfied with the result of the team, but I am already looking forward to the Turkish Grand Prix. “