“We were counting on a different president for sure.” Fetisov – about the new head of IIHF Tardif

Two-time Olympic champion Vyacheslav Fetisov commented on the victory of Frenchman Luc Tardiff in the presidential elections of the International Ice Hockey Federation.

“This is an unexpected decision. We were counting on a different president for sure. And they were sure that it would be so. But again, something was underdeveloped, it seems to me. We will observe how everything will develop.

There Pavel Bure also joined the Executive Committee of the International Federation? I do not know where he entered, “- quotes the words of Fetisov” Komsomolskaya Pravda “.

Recall that in the final stage, 67 people voted for Tardiff – 63%. German Franz Reindl, who took second place, received 39 votes – 37%.

Voting took place yesterday, September 25, at the organization’s semi-annual congress in St. Petersburg. In total, delegates to the IIHF Congress had 105 votes. Major hockey countries like Russia or Canada had two votes each. The IIHF presidential election would be won by the one who received 53 votes, that is, more than half. If none of the five candidates had collected such a sum of votes, then the candidate with the lowest number of votes would have been eliminated, and four would have gone to the second round of voting.

Also Pavel Bure was elected to the board of the International Ice Hockey Federation. 60 votes were cast for the Russian.