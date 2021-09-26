What a new hairstyle for blogger Dasha Koreika

Streamer Dasha Koreyka showed subscribers a new change of image – pink hair extensions, and caused a wave of discussions on the Web. While some netizens compare the BTS icon to singer Ariana Grande and tiktoker Diana Astaire, others continue to criticize the blogger’s appearance.

In the story on the Instagram page, Russian streamer Dasha Koreika (Daria Palenkova) surprised subscribers with new changes in her appearance. The girl had previously dressed in bright women’s outfits and wore a pink square, but after the first publication, a few hours later, the influencer showed a photo in which she poses with long hair extensions.

Perhaps the change in Koreyka’s image is due to her allegedly recent medical gender reassignment. In another article by Medialeaks, you can find out how the blogger, who was born a boy named Maxim Matveyev, began taking female hormones, which caused new controversy among network users.

This time around, the internet is discussing the new hairstyle of the BTS icon and how the streamer looks with her.

I completely changed myself. You are ready? I grew hair, – signed the blogger.

Some commentators noted that long hair suits Dasha’s image, while others decided that the blogger did not become more feminine.

Nika Mironova If you do not know that this is a boy, then you might think that this is a dumb girl.

Ruzanna Mukhamedzhanova God, I grew my hair, but I didn’t become a girl.

Nevertheless, some VKontakte users began to compare the appearance of the streamer with celebrities, for example, with the singer Ariana Grande, when she also had long pinkish hair.

Vladimir Beloborodov Ariana Grande?

Someone suggested that with a new hairstyle, Koreyka resembles another tiktoker, Diana Astaire.

Alina Pavlova Diana Astaire?

Despite the criticism of netizens, Dasha Koreika continues to shock the audience with her changes and content. Earlier, Medialeaks told how another well-known influencer, Andrey Petrov, accused the streamer of not returning debts to bloggers and being dishonest to advertisers.