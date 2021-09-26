what actors found their soul mate on filming together

Sometimes, during the filming, it turns out not only an excellent movie, but also pairs that are admired by the audience. We decided to remember those Hollywood stars who met their soul mate during the filming process. And you can enjoy the acting and the charm of the heroes of our selection in a convenient format in the online cinema KION.





Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt











Filming in the comedy action movie about a married couple of hired killers who were tasked with eliminating each other “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” changed the lives of Jolie and Pitt forever. Because of feelings for a colleague on the set, Brad left Jennifer Aniston. Later, Angelina said in an interview that a spark immediately ran between them and Pitt. Even now, some time after the breakup of one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood, Angelina and Brad are often the subject of discussion for the tabloids.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Duan

The couple met on the set of the legendary dance franchise Step Up. It was destiny to meet in such a creative project, because both Channing and Duan were professionally engaged in dancing. It’s a pleasure to watch a couple, so we recommend revisiting the incendiary melodrama in which street dancer Tyler (Channing Tatum) meets a ballerina (Jenna Duan) to finally learn how to live and love.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are considered one of the most secretive couples in Hollywood, because they rarely appear in public together and do not share details of their personal lives. Acquaintance of the actors took place on the set of the crime drama “The Place Beyond the Pines”. This is a story about a professional motorcycle racer who is forced to rob banks in order to be able to raise his newborn son. In this motion picture, Mendes and Gosling played former lovers who are beginning to have feelings for each other again.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Another celebrity couple who prefer not to talk too much about their relationship. Surprisingly, their romance could have begun 15 years earlier during the filming of Ham, Ham, but it was the collaboration on Woody Allen’s film Vicky Cristina Barcelona that helped the actors look at each other from a different perspective. We invite you to remember the legendary motion picture, and at the same time to be enchanted by the charisma of Cruz and Bardem.

Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci

The rebellious Italian Monica and the charismatic Frenchman Vincent have become one of the most talked about couples in cinema. They met on the set of the romantic drama “Apartment” and at first they strongly disliked each other. Monica found Vincent arrogant, and he doubted Bellucci’s acting abilities. However, very quickly, dislike was replaced by mutual sympathy and the creation of a strong family in the future. Also, the actors more than once delighted the audience with a joint appearance in the cinema.