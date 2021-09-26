What Luc Tardiff said after being elected President of the IIHF: about the Olympics, NHL, attitude towards Russia

27 years of reign Rene Fasel came to an end, today a new president was elected at the IIHF congress in St. Petersburg. He became a Frenchman Luke Tardiff, who was originally seen as a dark horse, but was able to bypass everyone and won the fourth round of voting. After the end of the congress, Tardiff talked to journalists and outlined the main vectors of his work in his new position.





“The victory came as a surprise. I applied for the elections a few days before the deadline “

– How unexpected was the victory for you? The favorites were Peter Břiza and Franz Reindl.

– I decided to apply for elections a few days before the deadline. And when you start a competition, you want to win. It was not easy, but I went step by step, tried to convince people. It was difficult to do this because of the covid and the inability to travel, but I did a virtual world tour. I talked with each federation, explained to them what I wanted to do for the future IIHF, found out their needs, tried to understand what they expect from the new President and the IIHF Council. After these consultations, I drew up my program. I think this world tour helped me convince people. It took four rounds for me to win. After the third round, I realized that I had already received many votes from friends. But the victory came as a surprise. I am happy that I was elected President of the IIHF, this is fantastic.

– Little is known about you, tell us about yourself?

– I was born in Canada but left for France in 1975. He played professionally in Europe and spent most of his career in France. He retired in 1990 and became president of Rouen. After that, I was invited to the French Ice Hockey Federation, then it was still a subdivision of the Ice Sports Federation. In 2006, I managed to convince the Minister of Sports to create a hockey federation, and soon it will be 16 years since I am its president.

In 2008, I came to the IIHF in the competition committee, in 2010 I was elected to the Council, Fasel asked me to head the finance committee. This position helped me to understand the essence of work in negotiations with the IOC, NHL and other leagues, and gained experience.

For a long time I tried to convince myself that I should try to nominate a candidate for the presidency. But in the end I decided that I could do more and applied. I am happy to have become president.

– Does your victory mean that you will have to finish your work in the French Ice Hockey Federation and the French Olympic Committee?

– Yes it is. I worked in the Olympic Committee, had the honor to be the head of the French delegation in Sochi, this was my first experience of the Olympics. I headed our delegation in Pyeongchang too, that is, I have experience working with the IOC in organizing the Olympic Games. In June, I was elected to the board of the Olympic Committee to work on organizing the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris. Now I have to leave this position and fully engage in hockey. This is not a problem, and neither will work. Very soon I will retire from the post of President of the Federation and from the Board of the Olympic Committee.





“The likelihood of participation of NHL players in the Olympics is high, but the teams need a plan B”

– Considering that you are Canadian, can we expect that cooperation with the NHL will be more active, we will see more tournaments with the participation of NHL players at the national team and club level?

– Yes, I will be more immersed in this process. We are working on it. Rene, myself, Franz Reindl and Bob Nicholson were in talks with the NHL, NHLPA and the IOC. I also participated in negotiations with the NHL on Pyeongchang, but then we could not agree.

We realized that there was a chance for the arrival of NHL players, the IOC also understood this and agreed to adjust this process in order to help NHL players come to the Olympics. As a result, we reached an agreement, but it is not yet fully completed. Now we are working on the protocols that will be in China, they must be presented to the NHL and NHLPA. The main issue of discussion is when the deadline will be, because with a covid you never know what will happen tomorrow. All teams should prepare a plan B in case the NHL does not go because of covid. But if there are no unpleasant surprises by mid-December, chances are high that the NHL and the best players in the world will be at the Beijing Olympics.

– What do you want to change in hockey, what are your goals? You mention three-by-three hockey in your program.

– Now the most important thing is to settle all issues with the NHL. The Olympic qualification ended three weeks ago, now you can prepare the schedule. It is necessary to approve the protocols with the NHL, this is now a priority.

Rene Fasel leaves after 27 years of work, we have a new team, we need to organize it, we will work collectively. The Council has already begun to work together, new people are needed to meet new challenges. We need a person who will lead the development, this is one of our priorities. We want to promote ice hockey all over the world, including China. I don’t want hockey to disappear after the Olympics in Korea and China, we need to seize the moment and develop hockey in Asia, progress can be made in this region, our goal is to work on this continent.

At the Tokyo Olympics, you saw many new disciplines – three-on-three basketball, rugby, beach volleyball appeared a few years ago. This opportunity must not be missed, new formats must be developed. Hockey should be presented more extensively, we have already conducted an experiment with hockey “three on three” at the Youth Olympics in Lausanne, it was fantastic. We want to improve this model, for non-hockey countries this is a great place to start. This format can attract young people to hockey.

“Russia is a great country, without it it is impossible to think about a high level of hockey”

– Do you still have an idea with the KHL club in Paris?

– There is an idea, yes. The problem is that it had to be postponed because of the covid, which is now in its second year. There is a question with the arena, because Bercy, where the 2017 World Cup was held, also hosts concerts, it is impossible to enter the schedule of the KHL club into the stadium’s schedule.

The arena is our main task. I hope that soon everything will return to its usual track, the covid will go away, and we will return to this idea. In fact, we are already working on it, we would really like the best French players to return to France, we would build a team around them from our other professional players. This will benefit our team as well. We are not abandoning the idea with the KHL club in France, we will soon resume work on it.



– Fazel was warm to Russia, and what do you think of our country?

– Firstly, I will always remember that on September 25 in St. Petersburg I became the President of the IIHF. It is impossible to think about the high level of hockey without Russia. In 2023, the world championship will be held here, and it will be very pleasant for me to work with the FHR on the organization of this tournament. Plus, the famous hockey player Pavel Bure joined the IIHF Council. It’s great when hockey players get involved in the organization of hockey.

Rene was part of our family, I will work with him again, he will guide me in my new position. Nothing will change. I am a citizen of the world, born in Canada, living in France. I always feel comfortable in Russia, it will be interesting to work with her. We need Russia because we want to involve great nations in the implementation of our development program, and Russia is a great nation. We will ask FHR for help on many issues of hockey development in the countries.