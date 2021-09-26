Whisker Joshua who won, the result of the fight between Whisker Joshua, Whisker Joshua who won, Whisker or Joshua – September 25, 2021

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated Briton Anthony Joshua on points in the fight for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight title.

The judges’ notes recorded the following results: 117: 112, 116: 112 and 115: 113. The fight took place in London at Tottenham Stadium.

The Ukrainian boxer seized the center of the ring from the first minutes and began to control the situation. In the second round, Usyk went for an exchange, as a result of which the “deuce” went to the body.

Towards the middle of the battle, the Briton began to take the initiative into his own hands. Joshua constantly tried to attack over the opponent’s hands, and Usyk missed several tangible punches during the fifth or sixth rounds. In the seventh round, Usyk twice caught the opponent on the left in the opposite direction, after one of the blows, only the ropes saved Joshua from falling.

In the middle of the 10th round, Usyk received a cut over his right eye after a series of punches from Joshua. In the final 12th round, the Ukrainian again began to act as the first number, focusing on the number of strikes, and the reigning champion, despite all attempts, defended more in this segment. In the last seconds, only the ropes saved the Briton from an early defeat.

For Usik, this is the 19th victory in the professional ring (13 by knockout), while Joshua suffered his second career defeat with 24 wins (22 by knockout).