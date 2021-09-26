Xbox Series X | S consoles and accessories to them will rise in price in Russia

Sad news has emerged for the console gaming enthusiasts. Not only is there a shortage of PS5 on the market, but also an alternative in the face of Xbox Series X | S prices in Russia will rise soon. Specifically, from October 1. At first there were only alarming rumors about this, but now everything is official – Microsoft has confirmed:

From October 1, the recommended retail prices for consoles and Xbox accessories in Russia will be adjusted due to changes in the exchange rate. For a suggested retail price for Xbox accessories, please contact our Official Retail Partners.

On average, the price of the console will rise by 4,000 rubles: the cost of the “lighter” Xbox Series S will change from 26,990 to 30,790 rubles, and a full-fledged Xbox Series X can be purchased not for 45,590 as now, but for 49,990 rubles. It is not yet known how much the prices for accessories will grow, but a picture is circulating on the Internet allegedly from one of the stores, where the changes are clearly demonstrated.

So if someone put off buying an Xbox until later, now is the best time to have time to buy a device. Unless, of course, the stores have not yet shown zeal in terms of early price changes.