$ 100 million invested in the development of DeFi and NFT in the Cardano ecosystem

Emurgo, the venture and commercial arm of the Cardano project, is investing $ 100 million in the development of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, non-fungible token (NFT) solutions and educational blockchain programs. This was stated by the head of the company Ken Kodama.

According to him, the investments are intended to “accelerate the development of the Cardano ecosystem.”

In 2022, the firm will spin off this business as a separate business, Kodama added.

During the Cardano Summit 2021 event, the company announced additional investments in the African incubator Adanian Labs, which supports startups that develop solutions based on the project’s blockchain.

As announced at # CardanoSummit2021, EMURGO Africa has invested in Adanian Labs – a pan African tech venture studio that incubates impact driven startups across #Africa building on #Cardano

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has announced a partnership with television and satellite broadcaster Dish Network. The collaboration involves the integration of Dish blockchain technology and assistance in the provision of digital identity services for the telecommunications company’s customers.

Here's the Dish / Boost announcement

The COTI platform will become the official issuer of the new algorithmic stablecoin Djed on the Cardano network. This was announced during the event by its head Shahaf Bar-Geffen and Hoskinson.

The coin is intended to pay for transaction fees.

The firm behind Cardano’s development, IOHK, has announced that it has teamed up with Oasis Pro to develop an alternative blockchain trading system designed to facilitate access to primary bond markets for developing countries.

IOHK & Oasis Pro Markets have formed a ground-breaking partnership to develop an alternative trading system that will use blockchain technology to open up participation in primary bond markets to developing countries

IOHK has also announced a partnership with Chainlink. The goal of the partnership is to help Cardano developers create smart contracts for DeFi applications.

Announcement: we partnered with Chainlink to help Cardano developers build smart contracts for secure DeFi applications.

As a reminder, IOHK activated the Alonzo update, which allowed smart contracts to be deployed on the Cardano mainnet, in September 2021.

