45 ghostly minutes. Golovin in France criticized for playing with Clermont – 09/27/2021

Diop changed everything

L’Equipe, of course, brought Monaco midfielder Diop to the main heroes of the match. It was he who replaced Alexander Golovin during the break and took part in two scoring attacks, one of which he completed with a spectacular heel kick. “Coming out after a pause, the midfielder put the head of“ Monaco ”in place and at the end of the match was rewarded with a mischievous goal with a heel,” the authoritative French newspaper notes, giving Diop an eight.

In general, the review of L’Equipe does not show any enthusiasm for the game of the red-whites. On the contrary, in the material about the game it is written: “Let’s wait before writing that the Monegasques have recovered. But not convincing in the game, the team again achieved a positive result. They showed cold realism to get out of the trap set by “Clermont”. Six shots, three on target and three goals. “

About Golovin, who, after two successful matches, spent the most inexpressive half this season, is written in the context of his replacement by Diop. It is noted that Niko Kovacs, disappointed with the play of his team, removed Fofan from the field before the break, and sent Golovin to the bench during the break. “The Russian gave way to Diop, and the French youth team player transformed his team,” says L’Equipe.

Maxifoot, in a detailed material about the match, calls Monaco’s game in the first half apathetic and, like all publications, calls Diop the man who changed everything. It is he who is the best in this meeting with a score of 7 points. The defender Maripan received the same amount. This time, Golovin has the lowest rating in the team – only three.

“45 ghostly minutes from the Russian attacking midfielder who was completely out of the game tonight. For him, the main event of the evening will remain what he screamed after Martins passed, who did not notice him when he was alone at the penalty spot, ”comments Maxifoot’s assessment.

The Monaco Tribune pays tribute to the audacity and quality of Clermont in their review of Sunday’s game. “An important success against an attractive opponent who played good football for ninety minutes,” the newspaper notes. The author of the material praises the reliable play of the goalkeeper Nübel and notes that Fofana, who was replaced in the 38th minute, expressed dissatisfaction with the coach’s decision. Not a word about the inconspicuous Golovin this time.

Bad start, blasters after replacement

The Monaco fans’ website asm-supporters.fr in its Les Tops et les Flops column is again original and violates its own canons about two heroes and the same failures. In the tops this time Diop, as well as Ben Yedder and Tshuameni combined together. There are three failures at once. Fofana, Pavlovich and, unfortunately, Golovin.

“I rarely touched the ball and did not create any danger,” the portal states.

“Diop and Golovin, someone said this in a previous post, they are not always good when they are at the start. And exceptional blasters when they come into play during a match. If they could do it in 90 minutes, it would be a real pleasure, ”notes Dadochap.

“Golovin makes a good game every four games,” notes midfielder glen’s instability.

“We can say that Golaud was on the street in this match, but it’s easy for us to judge after the game. However, coaches cannot always predict whether a player will be good in a given match, ”adds Iclo38.

“Too restrained Golovin,” states Lip666.

“Martins is not an effective player, apart from a few flashes that could help us. I think it’s time to give Diop and Golovin the corridors of our attack! ” – offered his version of the permutations of MisterLouison after the Portuguese did not give a pass to the Russian legionnaire who was left without care.

“I don’t understand what it is. Diop or Golaud at the start – they are bad. Their replacements are incredible! ” – returned to the already raised Vadorasm topic.

“Kovacs is a strong coach. He did not hesitate to replace Fofan because of non-observance of the set, and Golovin at half-time, because he is not in the game, ”reacted to the replacement martintrez.

“Another master class by Golovin! Thanks to Monaco for keeping this Russian scam! ” – Julienfalcoz swore.

However, this fan immediately received an ironic response from HawxVenum YT: “You have problems with Golovin. Did he steal a snack when you were little? “