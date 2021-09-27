7 actresses who played Disney princesses on the silver screen

Disney has recently remade most of its classic animated films into live remakes. On the one hand, this has to do with intellectual property rights, which could have been shaken up if they hadn’t re-shot all these films within a certain period of time, but on the other hand, this is also because times are changing and the world of cinema is completely taken over by films. filled with CGI.

With the abundance of new Disney films released in recent years, let’s take a look at some of the actresses who have brought legendary Disney princesses to life on the silver screen.

Lily james

Lily James was privileged to play the role of Cinderella in one of the first live remakes we’ve seen from Disney. The charming mannerisms of the actress perfectly matched the character of Cinderella. The role was originally offered to Emma Watson, but she chose to play Belle.

Elle Fanning

While Maleficent was definitely not a princess-centered movie, Ellie Fanning had no problem playing Princess Aurora alongside Maleficent Angelina Jolie. Other actresses probably wouldn’t have done it that well, though!

Liu Yifei

Although Mulan is not the most typical princess, Liu Yifei does a great job in this role. The actress does almost all of the stunt work in the film herself, which adds a lot of realism to the film. If you’re going to play a warrior princess, you might as well be, right?

Anna Kendrick

Into the Woods (2014) was a film in which Anna Kendrick took on the role of Cinderella. Anna was a frequent guest in musicals, so she had very few problems bringing this character to life on the silver screen.

Emma Watson

In the remake of Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson took on the role of Belle. She directed one of the finest Disney princess plays and reminded us all that true beauty lies within. Which is probably easy to think if you’re like Emma Watson.

Naomi Scott

One of the latest Disney remakes, Aladdin, featured Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. While this movie wasn’t exactly Disney’s best work, Naomi Scott’s performance will not generate some mediocre reviews.

Kristen Stewart

No, Snow White and the Huntsman isn’t a very good movie. In no case. But Kristen Stewart did her best to create a more battle-ready version of Snow White. We really can’t blame the actors for a poorly written film, so we’re sure there was nothing more Kristen could do to make her character exceptional.