A family friend who wished not to mention his name, the midfielder of Krasnodar and the Armenian national team Eduard Spertsyan said that the footballer wanted to play for the Russian national team.

“Spertsyan was waiting for a call to all national teams: both the youth and youth teams. He wanted to play for Russia. His mother is Russian, he saw his future in the Russian national team. But the challenge never came, there was no interest in it. They did not pay attention to him. He was not needed. Although people from Krasnodar told both the youth and youth teams that Spertsyan was a very talented guy.

In the fall of 2020, the Armenian Football Federation worked closely on both Zakharyan and Spertsyan. Eduard hoped that he would be called at least to the friendly matches of the Russian youth team after the Galaktionov team had solved the problem of reaching the European Championship. It was November 2020. There was no call. After that Spertsyan was simply tired of waiting and decided to accept the offer of the Armenian Federation. Although by that time he did not know a single word of Armenian, ”a friend of the Spertsyan family told the“ Championship ”.