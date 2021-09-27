“A further decline in the market will be a boon.” What will happen to Bitcoin :: RBC.Crypto

Financial analyst at Currency.com cryptoexchange Mikhail Karkhalev in the author’s column on RBC-Crypto on the reasons for the fall in the bitcoin rate and why it retains the chances of updating its all-time high until the end of the year

The message contains information about the movement of the market, is not an investment research, should not be considered as investment advice and is a subjective point of view on the object of the message of the author of the material. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future price movements.

There were no objective reasons for the collapse of the crypto market. There was a series of events that, on their own, could hardly have caused a collapse. However, they all happened one after the other, practically on the same day. Simply put, there was no major event, such as pressure on miners in China.

As the sales volumes grew, the so-called deleveraging or spiral was launched, when a collapse in the market knocks out buyers at a stop loss, then the price accelerates, panic sales begin, then knocks out the rest of the participants, and so on until the situation stabilizes. And this is not to mention the work of algorithmic programs, which are now more than 50% on the market. As the impulsive decline, these algorithms are also connected to sales, or fix profits. As a result, the price acceleration turns out to be the same as we saw it on September 7, when the bitcoin rate on the Currency.com crypto exchange fell by $ 8.5 thousand in 1.5 hours, dropping below $ 43 thousand at the moment.

On September 7, not only bitcoin was declining, gold and silver sank quite impulsively in price. This happened against the backdrop of the strengthening of the dollar index against the main reserve currencies by 0.2%, as well as a slight, but still growth in the yield of 10-year US government bonds. Has this directly affected cryptocurrencies? It is difficult to say, but the fact remains that the assets that are today called the main defenders against inflation sank. There was probably some kind of influence.

Pressure on the crypto market

The following reasons have already appeared on the crypto market. First, there were unrest in El Salvador regarding the legalization of bitcoin as a means of payment. Secondly, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) threatened Coinbase with a lawsuit, and thirdly, the same SEC is investigating Uniswap Labs. If the events in El Salvador were not so interesting to the market, then the persecution of the US Securities and Exchange Commission towards Coinbase and Uniswap was immediately regarded as a “crypto nightmare”, but in the USA. Against this background, many believe that a new collapse or crypto winter may begin. However, I believe that nothing like this will happen.

It is unlikely that the United States will decide to arrange a “crypto-nightmare”, since a lot of companies and investors will suffer, and a new panic in the markets is needed now least of all. The difference in approaches to regulation in the United States and China is very large. China is a more closed economy, where not only the crypto market, but also the technological sector, literally indiscriminately and everything, fell under strict regulation. At the same time, the SEC is always acting more cautiously and more precisely. There was no “nightmare” of miners, no ICO market, no “nightmare” of DeFi, NFT or the cryptocurrency market in general. There have been prosecutions and lawsuits against individual exchanges, against scam projects, also against EOS, Ripple, investigations against USDT and Bitfinex, now Coinbase and Uniswap have taken over.

The SEC has threatened to sue Coinbase for launching the Lend product, as it regards the exchange’s new service for charging 4% on customer assets as a security. The investigation into Uniswap Labs as a specific company, and not against DEX or the DeFi sector, is also related to the presence of tokens that fall under the classification of securities. Simply put, here we are talking about targeted investigations and SEC claims against some participants in the crypto market. In China, the entire industry got the best of it.

The United States is relatively loyal to the crypto market and has no real reasons for super-strict market regulation. We would like to strictly regulate or prohibit, would not allow the crypto business to enter an IPO, would not consider applications for crypto ETFs, and even more so would not launch futures and options trading on the Chicago Stock Exchange, would not allow the Bakkt platform to start, and so on. In China, all this was not originally, that is, one could only dream of launching crypto futures trading in the Middle Kingdom.

Yes, the United States lacks certain rules, there are contradictions in the laws, but their elimination is only a matter of time. The current passions will subside and the market may return to growth again.

Short-term forecast

In my opinion, this collapse most likely locked bitcoin for the next 2-3 weeks in the sideways, in the range of $ 42-48 thousand. Retail investors were afraid, of course, but large players will continue to gradually buy bitcoin, which will lead the market to recovery and continued growth … It seems to me that we will not see a two-month latency, like in the summer. The possibility is not excluded that in a week BTC will again actively go into growth.

There are enough events for this: on September 14, data on inflation in the US will be released, and on September 22 there will be a meeting of the US Federal Reserve and a decision on the interest rate. It is unlikely that the rate will be raised, but there may be some statements regarding the tightening of monetary policy.

Most likely, the statements will again be vague, which will push the markets to growth. The inflation rate, in my opinion, will either grow or remain at the same level – 5.3-5.5%, which, in fact, is also not very good, especially in the context of decisions to tighten monetary policy.

It seems to me unlikely that bitcoin will drop sharply to $ 30,000. In the worst case, the price will drop to $ 42,000, having tested the support, which was previously resistance and did not release bitcoin from the two-month sideways trend.

The current decline was an excellent reason for investors to buy BTC 15-20% cheaper. A further decrease in the region of $ 42 thousand will be for the market, albeit small, but still a pleasant gift, in my opinion. Further, the price will probably return to growth towards the end of September, or at the beginning of October. The fourth quarter, even half of it, bitcoin will be enough to update the historical high.

I am still following the scenario that the Bitcoin price high will be updated, it does not take a long time for this. In just a month and a half, the first cryptocurrency grew on the Currency.com crypto exchange from $ 29 thousand to $ 53 thousand, 1.8 times. It will not be that far from the current marks for updating the maximum.

All risky asset markets remain bullish. Cancellation of the scenario of updating the maximums is possible only if something changes significantly in the monetary policy of the world’s leading Central Banks. For example, if they set a specific deadline for phasing out emergency incentive programs, cut QE programs, and so on. However, in my opinion, it is not worth counting on this in 2021.

The growth of the world economy is slowing down, the pandemic, despite the vaccination, is in no hurry to go away. Do not forget about inflation, which is still far from ideal. There is already talk of stagflation in Britain, the EU and possibly the United States. For these reasons alone, I believe that the growth of the crypto market and other risky assets will continue.

