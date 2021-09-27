A planned action was seen in the mass arrest of Yaroslavl fans in Vladimir

The management of the football club “Shinnik” will ask the RFU to evaluate the actions of the security service of the “Torpedo” team from the capital of the Vladimir region. According to sports managers from Yaroslavl, their Vladimir colleagues planned mass arrests of fans in advance in order to leave rivals without fan support.

General Director of the football club “Shinnik” Sergei Kulakov

told TASS agency that the mass arrest of Yaroslavl fans in Vladimir was a planned action by the security service of the Vladimir team “Torpedo” in order not to let the fans into the stadium. According to Kulakov, “Shinnik” will apply to the Russian Football Union with a request to assess the actions of the “Torpedo” employees, as well as the police officers who carried out the arrests.



Sergey Kulakov, photo from instagram Sergey Kulakov, photo from instagram

The match of the 12th round of the championship Olympus – Football National League – 2 (FNL-2) between Torpedo and Yaroslavl Shinnik was held in Vladimir on Sunday, September 26. The guests won the meeting with a score of 2: 0, but their fans did not see it. Shortly before the start of the game, the police detained, according to various sources, from 100 to 150 fans from Yaroslavl, who staged a procession along the roadway of Bolshaya Moskovskaya Street, passing under the arch of the Golden Gate.

video by Dmitry Boykov

Sergei Kulakov does not know why the Torpedo security service decided not to let Shinnik’s organized support group into the stands, but notes that the fans who got to the match on their own – there were “about four” of them – were able to get to the stadium. The management of the Yaroslavl football club hopes that the Russian Football Union will conduct an objective investigation of the incident.

“Initially, the Torpedo leadership indicated to us that it would not allow our fans to enter the stadium, referring to some decisions of Rospotrebnadzor, which do not exist. The day before, we sent a request to Torpedo with a request to document the resolution that prohibits visiting fans from being present at the stadium. The next day I phoned the director of “Torpedo” [Александром] Akimov, he confirmed to me that there are no official decisions of Rospotrebnadzor in the Vladimir region on the ban. There are some restrictive measures, and in words we agreed that our fans will be allowed in without problems. Before that, we received a letter that the fans would not be allowed in, and I instructed our security officer to call their employee to find out. He categorically said that they would not let us in, the fans would be taken away there, and he said the same thing at the pre-match meeting. After our employees paid attention to what the leaders agreed on, they fell silent. The match delegate and all those who attended the pre-match meeting raised the issue that the fans should be allowed in, ” quoted by TASS General Director of “Shinnik” Sergei Kulakov…

The general director of the Vladimir football club “Torpedo” Alexander Akimov denies the planned nature of the detention of Yaroslavl fans. In a conversation with Zebra TV, the head of the Vladimir football club said that a guest sector was being prepared for Shinnik fans. “Torpedo” expected to mark up to 150 guests from Yaroslavl in the stands, which is three times more than the quota approved by the regulations.

“Regarding the planned action: this was definitely not the case. For the fans of the Yaroslavl team, a guest sector was provided with all the ensuing consequences. Six adequate people got to this sector, watched football – those who, as I understand it, did not break the laws. The second point from here follows: how can we plan this action when we have prepared a sector for the fans? Another thing is that the general director of Shinnik – we called him on the eve of the game – said that 20 people are expected. In an official letter, they wrote to us that [на матче] there will be an unorganized group of fans of up to 50 people. As a result, Shinnik himself organized the departure of two buses. Shinnik’s fan relations specialist rode with them, walked [по Большой Московской], breaking the laws and blocking traffic in the city center, and together with other people who did it, was detained. Therefore, a question for “Shinnik”: so it was an unorganized group of fans, or an organized one? Next moment. Rospotrebnadzor of the Vladimir region introduced a restriction on attending the match – [максимум на трибунах может быть] 500 people. Accordingly, the guest quota according to the regulations is 50 people. According to official information, [должно было быть] up to 50 [болельщиков из Ярославля], and they fell into this quota, according to unofficial information – we were waiting for fans of up to 150 people. And we prepared a sector for 150 people. If they arrived normally, adequately, without processions, without setting fire to flares near the Golden Gate, they would calmly go to football and support their favorite team, but people, as I understand it, did not come exactly for this, ”- Alexander Akimov told Zebra TV…



Alexander Akimov Alexander Akimov

National Football League leadership – 2 limited

short statement that he understands the circumstances of the mass detention of Yaroslavl fans in Vladimir, since the restrictive measures taken against the guests look excessive at first glance. The RFU has not yet commented on the incident. The official trial, according to Alexander Akimov, is scheduled for September 28.

“Yesterday with Sergey Aleksandrovich Kulakov we talked several times about this incident. Sergei Alexandrovich got a little excited, causing such a resonance. I think that in Yaroslavl, they would not have appreciated either, if someone from another city came to them and blocked traffic in the city center and burned flares near the monuments. The competent authorities of the Russian Football Union are already sorting it out, we will, of course, give all the explanations and documents. Yesterday at the match there was a delegate, an inspector, who also provided their reports. My signature is on the delegate’s report. If people want to see that this is excessive [мера], then they see it, and if they want to understand everything objectively, then it is necessary to understand everything objectively. I do not want to assess the actions of law enforcement agencies, I just, as a person from Vladimir, think that this is wrong: to pass like the Tatar-Mongols through the arch of the Golden Gate, light several flares, walk along the main street and thereby obstruct traffic and consider it normal, and here are the sanctions imposed on them by law enforcement agencies – excessive. I was not present there, but I saw several videos. Excessive there [не заметил]… Nobody was beaten, as I understand it, they simply brought some charges. But this is my opinion, and I will emphasize: I was not there [где проходили задержания], and it makes sense to contact law enforcement agencies, in what condition [задержанные] were, and what they are accused of. We believe, and I personally believe that there should be order. There are no collusions, there is only orderly work. The club did everything possible for the guys from Yaroslavl to watch a football match in a normal mode “, – emphasized Alexander Akimov…

In a conversation with TASS, the director of the Shinnik football club, Sergei Kulakov, said that some of the detained Yaroslavl fans still remain in a temporary detention center in Vladimir. The director of the Vladimir “Torpedo” Alexander Akimov told Zebra TV that he had no information about the number of detainees, or whether they were released. Irina Gavrichenko, the head of the press service of the Russian MIA Administration for the Vladimir Region, told the editorial board that the police would not comment on the mass arrest of football fans in any way.



photo from instagram Shinnik ultras photo from instagram Shinnik ultras

The brightest events of the day are in

Instagram Zebra TV…