A third of all Ethereum withdrew from crypto exchanges in a year :: RBC.Crypto

The outflow of the largest altcoin by capitalization from trading platforms indicates the accumulation of a digital coin by investors and is a good sign for long-term holders, according to Santiment analysts.

In August it became known that the “whales” have accumulated 43.7% of the total Ethereum supply. Three years ago this figure was 35.8%. In total, whales could own $ 205 billion in ETH, based on the altcoin emission, which is 117.6 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Holders of Ethereum, on whose addresses there are more than 10 thousand coins, continue to accumulate cryptocurrency.

On August 5, the London update took place on the Ethereum network, which changed the system for calculating transaction fees and activated the mechanism for burning digital coins. In mid-September, the volume of destroyed tokens on the Ethereum network exceeded $ 1 billion.As of September 27, 374.8 thousand ETH ($ 1.16 billion) were destroyed.

