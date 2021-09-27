about the son’s inclusion in the application: we want the young people to breathe as a team

Ak Bars head coach Dmitry Kvartalnov commented on the fact that his son was included in the application for the match with Spartak (3: 1), but did not take part in the game.

– You put Aleksandr Kvartalnov in the application, he did not spend a second on the ice. What was the logic of the decision, maybe it was worth putting Artur Brovkin, who had already scored? – There is absolutely no logic – the boy in 2002 should be in the application, and Brovkin – in 2001, he should compete with Safonov. Everything is very simple – Dmitry Katelevsky was with us for a week, then Ivan Mekhovov went on a trip for a week, now they took Sasha. Now Kvartalnov is leaving for the youth team, Katelevsky is returning. As a result, these people practically do not play, there is such a small problem. Now Katelevsky looked pretty good, he was playing at Barça, let’s try to play him. It was not easy to check the young moments – the matches were 2: 1, 1: 0. As for Sasha, we could go to the match with 19 field players in the application or with 20. Some play with 18 hockey players, Jokerit does this all the time. But we want the young, even if they don’t play, at least sit on the bench, breathe as a team, and see how everything works. It is clear that there are no hockey players of the same level that Voronkov, Galimov and Safonov had. While we are giving presents to the young so that they “cook” with us, I hope they will add. But as soon as the head coach of Barça Sergey Dushkin tells us that someone is worthy, we will call them. There is Semyon Terekhov, there is Maxim Bykov, there is also a very interesting boy in 2004, he also plays well, but it’s a little early for him to go out in defense, – said Kvartalnov.