about the victories of “Spartak” and “Zenith” in the 9th round of the RPL. Sport-Express

Well-known Russian specialist Andrey Kobelev – on the victories of Spartak and Zenit in the 9th round of the RPL.

– After the victory over Ufa, will there be talk again that Spartak is getting out of the crisis?

– For some reason we judge all the time by one or two games. We immediately draw conclusions that the crisis has been overcome. In principle, I believe that with such a line-up, the red-and-white are approximately in the place where they should be. Yes, as long as they didn’t get enough points. But in the end they should get into the top five or six.

– Today “Spartak” played so convincingly, or is it more worth talking about the mistakes of “Ufa”?

– Ufa is not an opponent that can bring many surprises. The second ball is a gross mistake of the guests, who got out of the pressure. And in the episode with the goal of Ponce, the defenders of the guests were clearly positioned incorrectly. If Spartak wants to claim something, it must win such matches.

– Per nine rounds understood what kind of football Rui Vitoria wants to play?

– No. But here, probably, you need to ask questions not so much to the head coach as to the composition of the team. After all, Vitoria did not recruit these players. And now he is starting from the material that he has. Rui realized that the scheme he wanted to play was not working. He has to adapt to the players, which, in general, affects the results.

– You said that with such a roster, Spartak should be in the top five. Can red and white compete for medals?

– In general, Muscovites have a high-quality composition. But for the 4th-5th place. Not higher.

– What happened to Zenit in the match against Wings? Underestimation of the opponent, or did the Petersburgers conserve their strength for the Champions League?

– It seemed to me that in the first half Zenit for some reason did not turn on in full. Only after conceding the ball, Petrograd began to act in conditions of force majeure. Semak’s replacements have generally worked. Zenit had the advantage. At the same time, it is possible that the players had in mind the upcoming fight against Malmo. Probably, somewhere they underestimated the Samarans.

– But in vain.

– “Wings” is a playing team. I like that the people of Samara do not deviate from their principles, they are trying to bend their line. It’s nice to look at them. Still, the higher individual skill of Semak’s wards affected.

– How do you like refereeing?

– I think everything was clean. What questions can there be?

– On a goal from Dziuba and a penalty kick.

– In the episode with a goal, there was a mutual struggle. Both repelled each other – Dziuba and the defender. There was a struggle in which the forward was stronger. As for the penalty kick, the Wings player hit Dzyuba on the leg. Everything is clearly visible on replays. This is a foul. It seems to me that these are not the points that should be discussed after such a game.