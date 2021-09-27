Actors Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope are engaged!

A year after filing for divorce from his wife Chandy Yon-Nelson, actor Joey Lawrence confirmed that he was engaged to actress Samantha Cope.

When asked about the plans for the upcoming wedding, Joey intrigued the publication: “There are many interesting events in my life, you know, many things are happening that we’ll talk about soon, but yes, this is very cool and will only get more interesting!” he.

“She’s the best person in the world.”

Joey met 34-year-old actress on the set of their upcoming TV movie “Fatal Act”shot by Joey’s brother Andrew.

Joey also talked about his unexpected finding of love on set.

“We met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everyone, obviously for the whole world,” he said. Us weekly…

“When you least expect it, amazing things happen, and meeting her was truly the greatest thing in the world.”

Before confirming, the actress shared a “thank you post” for her fiancé on Instagram last month.

“Thank you post for this guy” – signed Samantha photo of two lovers.

“Life is full of blessings, but also full of unpredictable battles. I will not be able to fully thank you for staying positive even in the most difficult times. You are my favorite baby. “

Joey Lawrence: on divorce and attitudes towards children

Joey and Chandi filed for divorce in July 2020 after 15 years of marriage. They have children in common 11-summer Liberty Grace and 15-summer Charleston… The duo cited the reason for “irreconcilable differences” in court documents as an argument for filing for divorce, and the two are also seeking joint legal and physical education of both of their children… The divorce happened two weeks after the couple celebrated their anniversary.

A month before filing for divorce, Joey posted a post tagging his daughters on Father’s Day and did not show any signs of divorce.

“My reason for life. My greatest blessings, ”he signed the post on IG.

“Being the father of these two amazing, strong, powerful girls (and of course, my son is depicted there in the middle … lol) has brought more joy and happiness into my life than I could have imagined … Our father’s work is unparalleled, and literally the most important and meaningful responsibility we have ever taken on. “