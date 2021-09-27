“Admiral” lost to “Neftekhimik” in an away match with a score of 0: 4 – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

On Sunday, September 26, “Admiral” lost to Neftekhimik on the road – 0: 4. The Primorskaya team remains the only one in the KHL to have won only one victory this season.

The match began double-edged. The teams operated at high speeds, trying to quickly move from defense to attack. In the fourth minute, Vyacheslav Ushenin got into a fight with Marat Khairullin. Both received two penalty minutes. A couple of seconds before the clash, Vyacheslav pushed the opponent with a stick, and Neftekhimik earned the majority, which was realized by Bulat Shafigullin.

In the second period, the home team scored twice, having one extra player on the court. First, in the 18th second of the second period, Andrei Chivilev forced Nikita Serebryakov to surrender, and after Timur Khafizov scored the third goal.

In the final period, Neftekhimik focused on defense, but with quick counterattacks. In one of these, Rafael Bikmullin brought the score on the scoreboard to a devastating one – 4: 0.

“The match today turned into a game in unequal squads, where the opponent turned out to be much stronger than us,” said the head coach of “Admiral” Alexander Andrievsky after the match. – Somewhere there is not enough skill, somewhere luck. Perhaps we are doing something wrong. Three of the first four penalties are scored to us, but we cannot convert “5 on 3”. In training, we pay attention to this component, but there are still problems in the game. This is not the first match we have lost due to unequal line-ups ”.

Now “Admiral” will go to the suburbs – there while the Beijing “Kunlun RS” is playing. The meeting will take place on 28 September.

Neftekhimik – Admiral – 4: 0 (1: 0, 2: 0, 1: 0)

Goals: 1: 0 – 91 Shafigullin Bulat (assistants: 28 Chivilev Andrey, 42 Sexton Deneu); 2: 0 – 28 Chivilev Andrey (assistants: 87 Khafizov Timur, 61 Khairullin Marat), 3: 0 – 87 Khafizov Timur (assistants: 24 Poryadin Pavel); 4: 0 – 99 Bikmullin Rafael (assistants: 91 Shafigullin Bulat).

Goalkeepers: Tuohimaa – Serebryakov.

Match statistics: Shots: 59-63; shots on target: 38-32; goals: 4-0; faceoffs: 36-29; blocked shots: 16-11; power moves: 21-17; time in attack: 09: 13-09: 41; fine: 16-18.