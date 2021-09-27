Alexander Gvozdik about the criticism of Usik: People are simply crushed by a toad

Former World Light Heavyweight Champion Ukrainian Alexander Gvozdik shared his opinion about the victory Alexandra Usik above Anthony Joshua …

– Was that the most difficult fight in Usyk’s career?

– I think yes. At the moment it is not known what his fights are still waiting for us. For today, I think so. Perhaps the fight against Mairis Briedis was more difficult.

– The impression was that Usyk took pity on Joshua and did not finish off in the last seconds of the 12th round.

“I don’t think I regretted it. He shook him. There was simply not enough time to finish the fight ahead of schedule.

– Not everyone in Ukraine believed in Usik, not everyone supported him. Why it happens?

– I don’t know who didn’t support him. I think he was supported by all adequate Ukrainians. If there is a sober view of things and a person calls Joshua a favorite, this does not mean that he does not support Usik, if you are hinting at my prediction.

– No, it’s just that even in the comments, some people support him, some – heit.

– In our country there are a lot of people who are simply crushed by the toad. I think it has something to do with it. It is amazing. Besides athletes, and Alexander in particular, who else glorifies our country? We have nothing more to brag about. What other events celebrate us? Everything else brings us just the opposite effect.