Alexander Ovechkin influenced the appointment of Oleg Znarka to the Russian national team, Artemy Panarin will go to the Olympics – September 26, 2021

The appointment of Oleg Znarka as the head coach of the Russian national team is news that the overwhelming majority of hockey people in our country have received with enthusiasm. For a long time, functionaries, fans and journalists were not so unanimous. Whoever treated Znark earlier, whoever criticized him, in the current situation, his candidacy looks optimal.

It is believed that Znarka was put in charge of the national team at the Olympics by high-flying people. Very high. It is easy to believe that the return of the champion Pyeongchang to the national team is a strong-willed decision of the top officials of the state. If FHR and in particular Roman Rotenberg were ready to go to Beijing with Valery Bragin as his assistants, then the Kremlin was reinsured.

Andrey Anosov, Sport24

But I would not underestimate the influence of the players. Moreover, at least one active hockey player has almost direct access to the first person of the state. It’s about Alexander Ovechkin. With Znark they went through a lot. They won the world championship in Minsk, Ovi came to Oleg Valerievich at Dynamo when the lockout thundered across the ocean. There was not only a joint Olympics in their career.

It is no coincidence that there is talk that Ovechkin, if he did not appoint Znarka to the national team, then contributed to the return. It was not even necessary to impose the candidacy of a good friend. To do this, it is enough to express your humble opinion in the right company. 99% Ovechkin will become the captain of the Olympic team, and everyone will be better if there is full contact between the captain and the head coach. In a critical situation, this will definitely come in handy.

Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24

If Ovechkin really was a consultant for this appointment, then he tried not only for himself, but also for Artemy Panarin. Khlebushek has not played for Russia since 2017, when the last world championship was held in Cologne, where Znarok ruled our team. Then there was the Olympics without NHL players, where Artemy, by definition, could not go, and completely different coaches were taking the national team to Copenhagen.

“I am always happy to play for the national team. I just never refused. Sometimes there were reasons not to come – for example, injuries. I am always happy and proud to play for the country. We play not only for the coach and for each other, but above all for Russia, for the people who live in our country and wish us victory “– says Panarin in an interview with RIA Novosti.

However, the rumors were different. And the fact that Panarin did not get a call when everyone else was invited to the national team. And that for him they decided that without a contract Artemy would not dare to go to the national team. And the version that Znark’s son-in-law, in revenge for the dismissal of Oleg Valerievich, boycotts any international tournaments, also took place. All this, coupled with the political activity of the Manhattan star, made it doubtful that we would see Panarin in Beijing. Now doubts were dispelled.

Alexander Mysyakin, Sport24

“I am personally very happy. Yes, we have a slightly different relationship now, but the national team will have a player-coach relationship. It can not be any other way. If he takes me, of course. If we talk about the appointment itself, then Oleg Valerievich needs no introduction. He won with the Russian national team, knows how to rally people around him. I think this is the right person for the national team. Regardless of whether I am invited or not “, – Artemy does not hide his emotions.

However, Znarok is not only Ovechkin’s creature and Panarin’s father-in-law. He is, in principle, one of the most beloved coaches for the hockey players themselves. Only Vyacheslav Bykov can be compared, and maybe even surpass Oleg Valerievich. However, the coach who won the first gold in the world championship for Russia in 15 years has no playing practice for a long time. In the six years that have passed since SKA’s victory in the Gagarin Cup, he not only inevitably lost his tone, but a new generation of hockey players has grown up in the country, with whom Bykov is unfamiliar.

Whereas in the case of Znark, the KHL poll, which the league conducted last spring, is indicative. 20% of all surveyed hockey players said they would like to play under the leadership of Oleg Valerievich. If the head coach of the Russian national team is not very friendly with journalists, the players appreciate his honesty and straightforwardness. Znarok does not hide an awl in a sack, does not weave intrigues behind his back. If he shoves, then get down to business. The team cannot but feel such an attitude.

Alexander Mysyakin, sport24

It is also important that among the top Russian hockey players there are very few of those with whom Znark has bad relations or with whom he has not worked. Nikita Kucherov came to him at the World Championships in Cologne, where the super three Panarin – Kuznetsov – Kucherov was born. At the same tournament, Ivan Provorov made his debut for the senior national team. Kirill Kaprizov scored the winning goal in the final of the Olympics. Andrei Vasilevsky was still quite a kid with Znar in Minsk. He knows Sasha Romanov from the MFM-2019, when he was a consultant to Bragin in the youth team. Perhaps Mikhail Sergachev and Andrey Svechnikov passed Znarka.

It is hard to believe that the Russian national team will defend their title by winning the Olympics with the participation of all the strongest hockey players in the world. And there are even more doubts that we will be able to do this due to meticulous preparation for matches, analysis of opponents, the use of advanced statistics and other delights of analytics. If a miracle happens, it will be based on solidarity and heroism. And this cannot be achieved without a trusted coach. The znarok knows how to unite like no one else. And this is not only his trump card, but the entire Russian team.

