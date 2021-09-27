Alonso: Some took a chance, others were mistaken, but we were not lucky

Fernando Alonso finished sixth in Sochi, but believes he could have climbed the podium …

Question: How did the car behave in the race?

Fernando Alonso: She had a good balance and excellent speed: in the first segment I rode at the pace of Sergio Perez. After switching to Medium, I was able to overtake Verstappen and create a small gap. When it started to rain, I beat Riccardo, Perez and Sainz to third place. We had a chance to climb the podium, and this result would have been deserved, because the car literally flew along the track. I was very pleased.

Unfortunately, the rain intensified five laps before the finish line. Some took the risk, others were wrong, but we were out of luck. Let’s just say: with a favorable set of circumstances, I could climb the podium, because we had an excellent pace on a dry track. But rain is always a lottery.

Question: How did you manage to achieve optimal performance of the machine, can you use this information in the future?

Fernando Alonso: We had a great racing pace, you need to understand what we did differently this weekend and how to repeat it in the future.

I can’t say that the results of the race disappointed me, but I was hoping for a podium. I overtook and created a gap from Verstappen, then ahead of Sainz … Norris had an amazing race and could not climb the podium or win the first victory just because he was unlucky.

We are never lucky with the rain: if the car does not have enough speed, and we take 11th or 12th place, the race always runs dry. And in Sochi, I claimed third place when it started raining. Not that I’m upset, but we were definitely out of luck. Every point earned this year was well deserved – we never received a gift. I am proud of my every point this season.

Q: The Alpine F1 performs well even on those weekends when the car lacks speed. Does this add confidence that the team will work effectively next year?

Fernando Alonso: I am very pleased with the work of the team. Sometimes we are less competitive, as it was at Monza, but both cars finished in the top ten. On some weekends, for example, in Zandvoort or Sochi, everything works fine, and we finish in the top six, but this time we could go up to the podium. This means that during the weekend we do everything right, although we do not have the fastest car.

I am proud of the team and our progress. We will have a very strong team next year. I hope that the new car will be competitive.

Q: Did you enjoy fighting Verstappen and Sainz?

Fernando Alonso: Yes, I liked our fights, because I was faster. The car handled well in difficult conditions. I had a late pit stop, my tires were in excellent condition. I overtook Verstappen, Riccardo, Perez, Sainz. As I said, I won back not thanks to accidents or retirements in front – my result was deserved, because I overtook my rivals. I am proud of my race and our team.