Alpin was supposed to take the podium in Sochi. But there are no gifts – we deserve every point in 2021 “, says Fernando Alonso – Auto

Alpin racer Fernando Alonso shared his opinion about the Russian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard broke through to third place in the final stage of the race, but after the rain final he ended up in sixth. His teammate Esteban Ocon finished 14th.

Rain intervened in the showdown between Norris and Hamilton at the Russian Grand Prix, Verstappen took off from last place to second

“I believe that we should have been on the podium – we deserved it by the way we ran the race, how we piloted it. We were ahead of Verstappen and broke away from him, we were ahead of Sainz. Norris performed amazingly – it was just unlucky that he did not finish the race on the podium or did not take the first victory in Formula 1.

When it starts raining, luck plays a big role. It’s sad that it doesn’t rain when we lack speed, when we are in 11th or 12th position – so we never get lucky. And now it started raining when we were in third place. Certainly very unlucky.

But this season we deserve every point. There were no gifts – neither today, nor throughout the whole year. I am proud of every point I have earned this season, ”said the two-time world champion.

Alonso noted the well-coordinated work of the team in 2021:

Alpin works fantastically well every weekend. Sometimes we are not so competitive – for example, in Monza – and we hit points with both cars. Sometimes we look stronger – like in Zandvoort and here in Sochi – and find ourselves in the top 6. And today we could even go to the podium. So we do some things right – it allows us to earn so many points with a car that is not always faster than others.

I am very proud of the team and progress. We are on the way to becoming a very strong team and we hope that the guys at the base will prepare a competitive car for the next season, but the racing team is ready to fight. “

