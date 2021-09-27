analysis of the final of the race in Sochi

The last circles of yesterday’s race in Sochi were so unpredictable and exciting that the lion’s share of interviews and discussions after the race was devoted to them. And it would be fine if the matter was limited to some kind of breakthrough by Valtteri Bottas from 14th place to 5th. The situation with the wet track and the timing of the transition from slicks to intermediate tires decided the fate of the victory.

Therefore, a whole bunch of questions immediately arose. How did Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes turn the situation to their advantage? Where exactly did Lando Norris and McLaren pierce? Who is more to blame for what happened – the team or the driver?

It is hardly possible to find unequivocal answers to all these questions. Therefore, when preparing this material, we were not going to pass a verdict – we wanted to assess what factors and how influenced the development of events at the fateful moment of the race.

Track condition

From the outside it might seem that the situation on the track in the last laps was getting worse and worse. In reality, however, the dynamics were a little more complex. For example, on the 48th (out of 53) laps, Norris’s pace dropped sharply (by 8 seconds at once). However, the next lap the McLaren pilot drove a couple of seconds faster. And it was at the end of this lap that Hamilton went to the pit lane for intermediate tires – while Norris continued driving on slicks.

Position on the track

“Leading and risking losing the win, Norris was in a more difficult position than Hamilton, who had a huge lead over the driver in 3rd place,” writes our columnist Jonathan Noble. – Hamilton’s chances of losing position were minimal: for this, the rain had to not stop, but literally turn off, and the track had to dry out not just quickly, but rapidly. In addition, Norris in this situation did not have the opportunity to react to the actions of the pursuer. And the fate of victory in the end could be decided by a single circle. ”

Weather information

In an interview after the finish of the race, the words of Norris drew attention to themselves – they say that the team, soon after the start of a rather light rain, informed the racer that there were no plans to increase precipitation. The radio communications available on the F1 TV service confirm Lando’s words. While Hamilton was twice informed about the increase in rain – including when ordered to call into the pits.

Based on this, it can be assumed that the two teams had different information about the weather and the state of the track. But in reality, over the past few years, all teams have received meteorological information from a single supplier, Meteo France. And Toto Wolf yesterday confirmed that it was she who was used at the time of the decision by the strategists of Mercedes.

In theory, it can be assumed that some teams (including Mercedes) had their own people at different points on the track, reporting the situation in real time. But our colleagues working in the paddock have never heard of this practice.

Second car factor

“It was easier for Mercedes strategists to make the decision thanks to Bottas,” recalls Noble. – Which at the time of the beginning of the rain was 14th, who had nothing to lose and who almost drove the first for intermediate tires [финн сделал это одновременно с Джорджем Расселлом и Кими Райкконеном за 6 кругов до финиша]… While Daniel Riccardo was in the top five and could not rush into the pits, the theoretical prospect of switching to intermediate tires was barely outlined.

However, in fact, the Australian pereobulsya only a circle later than Bottas (that is, simultaneously with Verstappen and a circle before Hamilton). So, McLaren did not have so little time to assess the speed with which both their own and other pilots travel on the intermediate rubber.

Communication of teams with pilots

If you listen to radio communications between McLaren and Mercedes (as well as Red Bull, whose pilot, thanks to rain and an early transition to intermediate tires from 7th place, broke through to 2nd), we can come to the following conclusions.

Firstly, in the last laps of the race, Norris was much more tense than his rivals – only he screamed a couple of times in communication with the engineer. There are different conclusions to be drawn from this (someone will react with understanding, someone will say that no one makes a discount on youth when calculating points) – but the very fact of the difference in the emotional state of the pilots is obvious.

Secondly, Red Bull and Mercedes engineers (and Tom Stellard, who works with Riccardo) generally talked more with their drivers. For example, Norris was informed much later that some of the rivals had already switched to intermediate tires. And in general, not a word was said either about the pit stop of his partner, or about the pace of Riccardo after returning to the track.

One got the feeling that McLaren was afraid to pull the leader of the race once again. He was asked about the transition to intermediate ones – but nothing more. While Hamilton, firstly, was directly ordered to enter the pits (another thing is that Lewis did not immediately obey). And secondly, they argued this with information that the rain would intensify.

And it seems that such a difference in the intensity of negotiations is not accidental. Indeed, even the day before after qualifying, Norris in an interview, among other things, said: “I usually don’t like it when a racing engineer talks to me. And in the qualifying round, and even in such conditions, talking with him is the last thing I need. ” And the last laps of the race in Sochi were clearly no less fateful …

Of course, after Raikkonen’s catchphrase “Leave me alone – I know everything myself,” the audience in readiness to shut up a racing engineer sees almost one of the signs of a brilliant pilot. Again, from the very beginning, Red Bull left the decision on tires to Verstappen and at a key moment they were more interested in the driver’s opinion than they told him something and ordered. But didn’t McLaren let down the feature of communication with its young star?