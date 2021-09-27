Anastasios Sidiropoulos referee of the Champions League match “Zenith” – “Malmo”, who is it, why fans of “City” say that he sued CSKA – September 27, 2021

UEFA has appointed referees for Zenit’s second leg of the Champions League group stage. The meeting of the Russian club with the Swedish Malmo will be served by a Greek brigade headed by Anastasios Sidiropoulos, also called Thassos.

We tell everything that is known about him.

The Greek served the match between Manchester City and CSKA. The British were convinced that he was suing the Russians

Perhaps the name of the Greek referee brings back pleasant memories to CSKA fans. After all, it was under him that the army team won one of the most resounding victories in Europe – at the group stage of the 2014/2015 Championships, they banged Manchester City away (1: 2) thanks to Doumbia’s double.

Nevertheless, the English fans had opposite feelings towards the referee. In the match, which took place on November 6, 2014 at Etihad, the referee put on a real show at the end: showed red cards to Fernandinho and Yaya Toure, awarded Ignashevich with a yellow “instead of” Vernbloom and did not give a penalty when Aguero fell into someone else’s penalty area after contact with protector. And if the deletions were absolutely on the case, then other key decisions of the arbiter in the eyes of the British turned out to be controversial. Therefore, in the course of the meeting, the heated fans of “City” began to insult the judge and shout to him: “Rogue!”

After the match, the captain of the English club Vincent Company also ran into the Greek.

“I don’t even want to talk about the referee now… We were not lucky, but the moment will come when the circumstances will turn out differently. A yellow card shown to the wrong player is just ridiculous. We all make mistakes and I hope that we will benefit from this failure, ”said the Belgian.

However, the British did not stop there. Soon, on social networks, they began to accuse the arbiter of suing the Russian club.

“Guys, Sidiropoulos just confused CSKA players with Olympiacos. He is used to treating this club favorably. “

“Thassos Sidiropoulos is a complete shame! I couldn’t even give a yellow card to the right CSKA player. “

“End, Manchester City – Sidiropoulos – 1: 2”.

When emotions subsided, UEFA issued a statement that Sidiropoulos was not mistaken when he showed the card to Ignashevich. Sergei got yellow for talking, and the judge did not even think of punishing Wernbloom.

In addition, after the referee’s analysis of the game by experts, it became clear that the referee also made mistakes in favor of Manchester City. For example, he did not punish Nasri with a card for a rough foul on Milan.

So that day, the British were clearly excited – the referee did not help either side, but simply played an unimportant match.

