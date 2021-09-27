Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are dating – they lit up together, photo and video

They started talking about the romance of the Hollywood actress and the famous Canadian singer back in July this year. Then they were spotted together when the couple was leaving a restaurant in Hollywood. This time, history repeated itself

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd fueled rumors about their romance / Photo: Getty Images, instagram.com/nylusts

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spotted in Santa Monica. According to The Daily Mail, the couple spent 2.5 hours in a private room Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

Screenshot: instagram.com/nylusts

At the exit from the restaurant Angelina and Abela (real name of the artist – Ed.) dozens of paparazzi were waiting… The actress got into the musician’s car and, according to the media, the couple went to his house – to the mansion in Bel Air.

On social media, fans have already begun to put forward their assumptions. Some write that the couple has a romantic relationship, others are sure that Jolie and The Weeknd meet on work issues… The latter’s argument is that the couple is not trying to hide. Usually, when stars hide an affair, they try in every possible way to avoid unnecessary photos and reasons for rumors.

Angelina and Abel, this time, that last, calmly reacted to the paparazzi and were not afraid of cameras.

Note that this is not the first time Angelina and The Weeknd have been spotted together. Earlier, the 46-year-old actress and 31-year-old musician, amid rumors of an affair, were noticed at the same event – at a concert of Canadian singer Mustafa in Los Angeles.

Read more news about Angelina:

Brad Pitt gave a candid interview – watch the video about this: