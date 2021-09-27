Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd fueled romance rumors again

Angelina Jolie / The Weeknd

Rumors of a possible romantic relationship between 46-year-old Angelina Jolie and 31-year-old Abel Tesfaye (real name The Weeknd) appeared last summer. The couple were seen several times together in an informal setting, but there was no confirmation of their romance.

But the other day, the actress and musician re-fueled rumors about their relationship – on Saturday they were again noticed together. Angelina and Abel spent 2.5 hours in a closed room at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica.

At the same time, they did not try to hide their meeting from strangers. Despite the fact that they arrived at the restaurant separately, they left it together. After that, the couple got into one car and drove away.

What actually connects the couple is unknown. However, insiders say that it is hardly worth talking about their romance: the relationship between the actress and the singer is more businesslike.

Abel is definitely focused on getting into the movie business. He’s starring in the new HBO series,

– the source shared.

It should be noted that now Angelina and Jolie and The Weeknd are single. After her divorce from Brad Pitt, the actress never met a new love, and the rapper, who had a relationship with model Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez, has also been a bachelor for more than a year.

Sources note that Abel always felt sympathy for Jolie and even sang about her in one of his songs. But when and under what circumstances they managed to get to know each other personally and get close, it’s hard to say.