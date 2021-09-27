Angelina Jolie came out with her new man

The web is actively discussing the news that Jolie finally has a new boyfriend – the singer

Abel Tesfaye, acting under the pseudonym Weeknd. This became known after the paparazzi managed to catch Angelina on a date in a trendy restaurant. Moreover, this news delighted fans of both Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The fact that the actress finally decided to take up her personal life aroused the enthusiasm of her fans, who were worried about Angelina, who has been alone for five years now. But Brad’s fans were just as pleased. After all, there was a hope that the actress would finally take up her personal life and stop annoying Pitt with endless lawsuits and attempts to defame the actor’s reputation.

The photos discussed were taken yesterday in Santa Monica. The paparazzi filmed Jolie when she arrived at Georgio Baldi, a very popular restaurant among the stars. The actress arrived there in the evening in her car and entered the institution alone. Soon, however, Weeknd drove up to the restaurant. And they left there, after a romantic candlelight dinner, only almost 3 hours later. And they didn’t just leave the restaurant together. Angelina got into the backseat of Abel’s car and the chauffeur drove them to the singer’s apartment in Bel Air. This was reported by the Daily Mail.

Note, Jolie and Weeknd have appeared in public together is not the first time. They were first seen together at the end of June this year, when they came to the same restaurant. But then almost no one dared to assume that the singer became Angelina’s new boyfriend. But now, after their date, which they did not even try to hide and which ended at the weekend at home, most of the actress’s fans were convinced that Abel was her new man.