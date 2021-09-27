Angelina Jolie on children and relationships with men: “I’ve been alone for a long time”

Already this week, the film Those Who Wish My Death will be released. The 45-year-old actress played the main role in the drama. On the eve of the premiere, Jolie has already given several interviews, including to E! News. In a conversation with a journalist, the actress revealed rare details of the life of her children, of whom she has six, and hinted at how everything is now on her personal front.

According to Jolie, now she really rarely agrees to shoot – the new film will be the third in her portfolio over the past six years. But she does not regret it:

I love directing, but there have been changes in my family situation that have prevented me from making films for several years. I just needed to do shorter-term work and spend more time at home.

Angelina Jolie with children: Maddox, Pax, Zakhara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox

I have six very capable children. Of course, when you wake up, the first thought that comes to you is to make sure that everything is okay with them: physically and mentally. But to be honest, in my opinion, a few years ago everything changed. Now they wake up and think they need to make sure their mom is okay, – she said about her children and added that a very strong bond was established between her and the children:

We are such a real team, so I am very lucky. I am one of those who are always worried, but I am not worried about them. They are great guys.

Jolie also commented on her personal life for the first time in a long time. Six years have passed since she and Brad Pitt divorced, but she has never been seen in the company of another man. Now the actress has confirmed – her heart is really free.

Probably, I have a very long list of requirements and I very often say “no”. I’ve been alone for a long time

– she said.