Apple commented on low-quality photos in iPhone 13

Apple has commented on black square artifacts in iPhone 13 images, informs portal MyDrivers. The company said that no one contacted the support service on the fact of “broken” photos taken with new smartphones.

Last weekend it became known that artifacts appeared in the final images taken on the iPhone 13, which are not displayed at the time of shooting. Only after saving the photo can you find randomly generated squares of different sizes. Additionally, some users have reported color depth issues in photos taken with the iPhone 13.

It has not yet been possible to find out the reason for the low-quality photographs. In case this is of a software nature, Apple will be able to fix the problem in future iOS updates. It is not yet known if Apple will replace smartphones for affected users if the problem lies in the hardware.

Previously “!” told about the shortage of smartphones of the iPhone 13 line that arose in Russia.