Apple iOS 15 introduces fall protection

With the release of the iOS 15 update for iPhone, a new feature has appeared that allows you to determine the stability of the phone owner while walking, and also calculates the risks of losing his balance and falling. Experts assure that in some cases it is better to see a doctor.

Modern wearable devices have long learned to detect the fact of the owner’s fall, but now the iPhone has the ability to determine the stability of its owner when walking long before an unpleasant incident actually occurs. The iOS 15 platform makes the necessary calculations based on data from the Health app: walking asymmetry, stride length, and walking speed. After that, the overall stability of the owner is assessed. The data is collected over several days – the system assumes that the user mainly holds the smartphone in his hand or wears it at the hip level. When the necessary information is collected, the owner is notified of their stability, as well as its rating: normal, low or very low.

Even in the worst case scenario, the system certainly cannot know if the owner is in imminent danger of falling – it cannot know what dangers lurk in the user’s home. In fact, an assessment is made of the risk of injury from a fall in the next 12 months. A low score means that the user may benefit from balance and strength development exercises. In this case, the Health app can help you with 5 short videos of simple exercises you can do at home.

Experts are sure that such signals are still worth paying attention to. As with hearing loss, a person’s mobility decreases gradually. Problems are not obvious until they start to appear suddenly. Therefore, the target audience of the new iOS feature is very wide: healthy 70-year-old users, young athletes or middle-aged people – increased attention to subtle changes will avoid serious problems in the future.

According to statistics from the Wall Street Journal, one in four Americans over the age of 65 experiences falls every year, resulting in hip fractures or head injuries. Deaths from falls in the elderly increased by 30% between 2007 and 2016, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If the trend continues, by 2030, on average, 7 elderly people will die from falls in the United States every hour. And if this happened once, then the chances of a repetition of the incident increase significantly.

However, experts are sure that when you receive a notification on the iPhone about “Low sustainability rating” Exercise from the Health app alone isn’t enough – it’s best to talk to your doctor. Similar features have been around for a long time, and not only on the iPhone: fall detection is present in Apple Watch Series 4 and later, Garmin smartwatches offer similar capabilities, there are many corresponding applications for iOS and Android, as well as specialized sensors for installation at home.

Comments on this feature were provided by Jessica Schwartz, a New York-based physical therapist and a member of the American Physiotherapy Association. After reviewing the exercises suggested by the system, she said that any movement is better than none at all. There is no one-size-fits-all recipe, and these exercises may not be sufficient for the necessary strength training that will reduce the likelihood of an incident. But the signal from the phone can be a good reason to contact your doctor.

Patient gait stability statistics can help clinicians understand the root cause of problems, and exercise is best tailored to the individual. Dr. Schwartz herself prescribes smart watches or activity trackers to all her elderly patients, thanks to which they receive objective data on their own physical fitness, as well as receive an incentive to perform the necessary exercises. At the same time, half of her patients aged 65 and over share with her the performance of their devices. And with the introduction of this feature in iOS 15, it will recommend iPhone patients to upgrade and use this feature.

Finally, as experts point out, it is necessary to overcome a number of psychological barriers. People may not like the exercise while looking at the phone screen. Or they may feel uncomfortable doing them regularly but not feeling actual progress. Finally, the very emergence of such a function can cause in people the fear of falling.