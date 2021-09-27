Biathlon results of the Russian summer biathlon championship results, Kuklina, Latypov, Kazakevich – winners of the Russian biathlon championship – September 27, 2021

In the off-season, Tyumen is a popular summer start destination for skiers and biathletes. After the All-Russian competition, where there was only a group Yuri Borodavko, the championship of Russia among shooting skiers was held there.

World champion Alexander Loginov, medalist of the Sochi Olympics Evgeny Garanichev and Karim Khalili the tournament was missed. Loginov argued this with family circumstances, and Garanichev and Khalili felt unwell.

When it became known that and Matvey Eliseeva will not be at the start (only in the individual race), this angered the commentator Dmitry Guberniev… It turned out that the individual turned out to be meager in composition. And this was hardly to the liking of the fans.

“Summer Chechen Biathlon starts in Tyumen on Thursday! All races will be shown live! First, there will be individual races, which will be skipped by the collections! For various reasons, but will be missed! And I have a question for the SBR … Why the hell to put a race in the CHR program, which many don’t run together? Whose readiness level do the coaches want to see? Or are they showing us their level of readiness? ” – wrote Guberniev in his telegram channel.

Despite the absence of most of the base in the 20-kilometer race, the biathlete, who once was there by rail, won. Anton Babikov did not let me beat myself Denis Tashtimerov and Ivan Kolotovthough had one miss.

Eliseev, who attracted attention even before the start of the competition, did not come to the start for good reason. Matvey is not in the best shape now: he failed the sprint. 35th place is too unusual for a biathlete. It cannot be ruled out that the result was influenced by the change in the training group.

Due to conflict with Yuri Kaminsky Eliseev moved to the group to Sergey Bashkirov… The athlete does not disclose the details of the conflict, but he is not ready to shake hands with the coach in the near future. Kaminsky is also not eager to contact Eliseev: he did not greet him in Tyumen, passing by.

The young people were relieving the situation. Tashtimerov took silver (individual) and bronze (sprint) at the championship, and Daniil Serokhvostov, about whose potential everyone was talking last season, was close to a medal in an individual and became a silver medalist in the second personal race, where he shone Eduard Latypov… Kaminsky, by the way, was dissatisfied with his result: Serokhvostov can run in one leg with Latypov.

The girls were much calmer: the division into two groups benefited everyone. Larisa Kuklina and Irina Kazakevich took gold in an individual and a sprint, and they were company on the podium Natalia Gerbulova, repeating the result of Tashtimerov. In addition to her, they did not remain without medals Evgeniya Burtasova (Pavlova) and Christina Reztsovawho returned after childbirth.

Burtasova’s bronze at the 15-kilometer distance was given to her not without problems. Not only was the athlete forced to change the stock of the rifle, which broke down at the last stage of the World Cup in Sweden, this offseason, but also ran into problems right at the national championship. During the race, Evgenia replaced four poles.

“I had four replacement sticks. I broke the first one, they gave me a new one after 500 meters, for which I am very grateful to the Tyumen team. Then my husband ran up and gave me another. But it didn’t stick because there was a winter tip on a spare stick. Then they gave me another one again, but it turned out to be short. And when they held out the fourth stick, I already started to swear that I was tired of changing them “, – quotes Burtasova “Tyumen Arena”.

The podium for Reztsova, who is just starting to get in shape, will allow her to compete for a place in the second team to participate in the IBU Cup. National team coach Mikhail Shashilov reported this during the tournament. Also, this right will have Margarita Vasilyevawho has served a disqualification, and Tamara Derbusheva (Voronina).

In addition, the coach gave a slight relief and Ulyana Nigmatullina (Kaisheva)… In order to qualify for the first stages of the World Cup, she will need to win in control starts, which will be held in November in Tyumen. If she doesn’t succeed, she will be taken to the IBU Cup, where she will be the first number. All this happened due to a back injury, which forced Nigmatullina to self-study.

All the rest will be selected to participate in the December stages by the coaching decision. Not all the coaching advice liked this, but in the end, a vote was taken in favor of Shashilov.

Kaminsky has almost decided on the composition. Loginov, Eliseev, Latypov, Garanichev and Khalili were included in the preliminary list for four stages of the World Cup: they entered the top 30 of the total, and Karim became the medalist of the World Championship. The rest of the place will go to someone in November after the test starts in Khanty-Mansiysk. Rotation is possible during December.

In January, the overall standings will decide everything (you need to get into the top 30 or be in the top 20 twice in individual races). Someone else will be taken from the second team if biathletes there can get on the podium at the December IBU Cup stages. The national team does not exclude that they can take advantage of the coaching decision.