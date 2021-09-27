Binance Freezes Over $ 630,000 In Assets Due To Potential Suex Link

Five more users of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange contacted the ForkLog editorial office, who fell under the block because of their alleged connection with the unsanctioned exchanger Suex. The total amount of funds blocked on their accounts exceeds $ 630,000.

All of these blockages occurred between September 21-23. Moreover, the victims received a letter about a potential connection with Suex only on September 24th. ForkLog previously wrote about a similar situation.

One of the users named Mikhail told ForkLog that he did not understand how his wallet intersected with the Suex exchanger. He denies that he made any intentional transactions with this company.

“In the spring, I used a P2P service, for which Binance acts as a guarantor, and sent USDT to the permanent addresses of my acquaintances several times. For example, in the spring I bought video cards from a friend and paid for his permanent wallet USDT TRC-20. His account was not blocked, ”said the victim.

He suggests that it was the operations on Binance’s P2P platform that could have something to do with the sanctioned addresses of the exchanger.

“There are a lot of salespeople, and even if there was a Suex client among them, I would never physically know about it. Because Binance withdraws money from the deposit in favor of the client, ”Mikhail explained.

Before receiving a “letter of happiness” in support, he was informed about the use Agreement allegedly violated by him.

The amount of funds on his blocked account exceeds $ 200,000.

“A lot of assets have hung up – over three years of use, more than 25 coins are held on the account. Moreover, there are many contracts open for USDT-M and COIN-M futures. The main ether credits came from the Ethermine pool. I also mined Zilliqa. It is unclear who will be responsible if orders are liquidated, ”Mikhail said.

In support, the user was informed that his account is in priority for investigation. He stressed that he was ready to provide all the necessary reports, but did not receive additional requests from Binance representatives.

“I consider this an outrage on the part of the exchange, which is trying to get out in front of the regulator by blocking bona fide users indiscriminately. At the same time, even accusing them of violating the agreement and the terms of the exchange, ”added the user.

Another Binance client, on condition of anonymity, told ForkLog that his account, verified back in 2017-2018, was blocked. He also hadn’t heard of Suex prior to this incident.

The victim attempted to restore the account, because initially he did not understand the reason for stopping it:

“My API was configured TabTrader… And at one point, orders just stopped being placed. “

In the absence of access, the user cannot check each of his transactions. From memory, he passed some of them through AMLBot, but did not find anything related to the sanctioned addresses.

“I haven’t brought anything there for the last six months. I only traded in cue ball. Left services also did not use. Mainly from stock exchanges, ”the victim said.

There are 2.9 BTC stuck on his account (about $ 130,000 at the time of writing).

In support, user appeals are ignored.

A Binance client named Yuri also used a personal trading account with a futures trading volume of over 350 BTC per month.

“Binance froze my account for verification due to a transaction from one of the Suex wallets. What kind of transaction was – did not write. The last time I bought crypto from agents was over a year ago, ”he said in a comment to ForkLog.

Yuri indicated that he was not aware of how he should have checked the funds received to him, since this is not specified in Binance’s rules.

“Suex had accounts on Binance. And it was the exchange’s task to check them at the entrance, ”the user is convinced.

There are more than $ 200,000 on his account.

In a similar situation, there is another exchange client who asked not to indicate his name. He also attempted to reactivate his account, but was refused.

“For so many years, of course, I have carried out various transactions, but I have never purposefully transferred funds to Suex or darknet marketplaces. I don’t even know what kind of wallet we are talking about. Probably, the problem was in one of some transactions and they are looking for a relationship, “- explained the user.

After blocking, assets worth about $ 100,000 are not available to him.

Another victim did not report the amount of damage at the time of writing. In a letter to the editors, she stated that she had not received clarification from the support after reporting the reasons for the blocking.

Binance representatives in a commentary to ForkLog reiterated their previously voiced position that the measures were introduced in relation to accounts associated with sanctioned Suex addresses.

“In response to the decision OFAC Binance is investigating the exchange, ”he added.

Binance previously reported that it has deleted several accounts associated with Suex addresses in accordance with internal security measures.

The founder of the processing company ChronoPay Pavel Vrublevsky, in a comment to ForkLog, called Binance’s policy of blocking accounts “nightmarish”. He recommended that the victims seek legal assistance and defend their rights through the courts.

“In the case of companies like Binance, the only viable means is legally relevant correspondence. Surely there are laws according to which funds must be returned, while there is no proof of the guilt of users and their involvement in illegal operations, ”he said.

Recall that on September 21, the US Treasury Department included legal entities and the site of the Suex exchanger, as well as 25 associated addresses in the Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether networks, in the sanctions list.

The agency claims that funds from operators of at least eight ransomware, scam projects, darknet marketplaces and the now closed BTC-e exchange passed through the platform.

Market research firm Chainalysis found that among other things, Suex processed several million dollars worth of WEX transactions.

Assets related to cybercriminals accounted for up to 40% of Suex’s turnover, according to analysts who took part in the investigation.

