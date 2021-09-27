Binance Opposes South African Regulatory Warning

In response to a warning from the South African Financial Sector Supervision Authority, major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it complies with local regulators and does not offer financial advice or intermediary services to residents.

In Binance’s statement on Friday, the cryptocurrency exchange implied a warning from the Financial Sector Supervisory Authority (FSCA) that the group has no authority to regulate “cryptocurrency-related investments” in South Africa. The exchange also opposed accusations that South Africans were using the group. Telegram Binance South Africa to access cryptocurrency exchange services, stating that the online community promoted blockchain education but did not provide financial advice or services.

Although the FSCA is an agency of the South African government, Binance said the country’s Financial Intelligence Center was the “primary regulatory body” with which it worked to comply with local laws. According to the exchange, it contacted FSCA to clarify its September 3 warning and for addressing any potential concerns regulators might have with Binance.

“Binance.com is registered with the FIC as a voluntary disclosure institution,” the exchange said. “Binance is in compliance with the FIC law’s obligations to identify and verify customer identities, maintain records, and report suspicious or unusual transactions.”

In its warning, the FSCA urged the South African public to be wary of any investment involving the Binance Group, which it described as an “international company” based in the Seychelles. However, according to Binance’s response, the company does not have an associate under that name in the archipelago country.

South Africa’s cryptocurrency policy seemed low-key until recently, when local regulators announced they would be reviewing their stance on digital assets. The country’s financial technology intergovernmental working group said in July that it is laying the groundwork for a “phased and structured” regulation of cryptocurrencies. in South Africa. However, the FSCA sometimes cites cryptocurrency fraud and financial risks to push for stricter rules.

The FSCA warning comes after financial regulators in various countries stated that parent company Binance or its affiliates are not authorized to provide certain financial services to its residents. Government of Italy, Malaysia, Poland, Germany, UK, Cayman Islands, Thailand, Canada, Japan and Singapore have issued statements warning investors to exercise caution with Binance or claiming that the exchange is operating illegally.