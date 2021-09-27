Boxing and MMA: Sport: Lenta.ru

Mixed style fighter (MMA) Alexander Shlemenko spoke about Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik, who uses Russian during interviews and press conferences. Sports-Express reports the words of the athlete.

Shlemenko supported Usik. “Usyk is a simple guy who loves his homeland and does not divide Ukraine, Russia, Belarus … Do you understand? We all grew up in one country – the Soviet Union, ”explained Shlemenko. At the same time, he expressed the opinion that the boxer is allowed to speak Russian because of the victories in the ring. “If he didn’t show such results, if he didn’t represent Ukraine with such dignity, it seems to me that the Ukrainian nationalists … Or what is the correct name for them? They would try more to clean him up, shut his mouth, make him speak Ukrainian, ”the fighter said.

The fighter added that Usyk promotes friendship between the residents of Russia and Ukraine. “He is the person who does not follow political correctness, for the fact that he will be infringed upon somewhere. I am sure that he is being infringed upon, and only his victories give him the opportunity to stay afloat, ”summed up Shlemenko.

The 34-year-old Usik was born in Simferopol. On the night of September 26, he fought in London with the Briton Anthony Joshua. The fight ended with the victory of the Ukrainian boxer by unanimous decision of the judges – 117-112, 116-112, 115-113. Usyk became the world champion according to the versions of the World Boxing Association (WBA), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Organization (WBO) and International Boxing Organization (IBO).