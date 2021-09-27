Brighton is in the top 6 of the Premier League. Will compete with Chelsea, Liverpool, City and Manchester United

In 2010, Graham Potter went to train in Sweden. The 35-year-old coach was entrusted with Östersund, a club from the fourth division. Five years after the appointment, the Briton took the team to the top division, and two years later – to the Europa League.

The main highlight of Ostersund in the European Cup was the away victory over Arsenal – 2: 1. In 2018, Potter was intercepted by Swansea, in 2019 the coach went to Brighton. Graham returned to his home country as an ideal manager for modest teams: in Sweden, the Englishman achieved success with a narrow budget. Unsurprisingly, his team climbed into the top 6 in the Premier League despite losing a key defender.

Brighton -2020/21 is the main pain of football analysts. According to advanced metrics, the team had to close the season at least in the top ten of the Premier League. In the championship, Potter’s gang was 11th in expected goals excluding penalties, fifth in accurate passes 18 meters from the goal and third in admitted xG. The anomaly is that the coastal club finished the campaign in 16th place.

Judging by the expected goals, Brighton missed seven goals in the 2020/21 Premier League. The main culprit is Neal Mopey, who is almost six points behind xG. At first glance, the management should have rushed for the new striker in the next transfer window. Instead, Potter requested the station wagon Enoka Mwepu and the kraik Mark Kukurel.

A similar problem arose in defense. Ben White left for Arsenal for 58 million euros. Brighton could enter the market and patch the hole in defense, but Potter brought in reservist Shane Duffy. Graham’s decisions are bizarre, but in the 2021/22 season they gave the team a result: by the end of September, the Southerners had a chance to climb into the temporary first place.

In August, Potter stated that the key to success is staying at the 2020/21 level. “We performed well for most of the season. If we maintain the same efficiency, the results will improve, “- assured Graham in an interview with Sky Sports.

Brighton fulfilled the coaching task thanks to the flexibility in the center. The team varies formations and roles depending on the opponent. The basic attacking variation includes two defensive midfielders, wingbacks and two attacking midfielders. The system allows Potter players to play differently with the ball on someone else’s side.

Basic line-up of Brighton with two holdings, two tens and wingbacks Photo: Other Agency

The alternative is a rhombus, along the edges of which the station wagons are located (in the first half with Burnley – Mwepu and Yves Bissum). They can both saturate someone else’s penalty area and retreat into the depths to help with the rally.

Brighton midline rhombus variation Photo: Other Agency

Different options in the center adjust Brighton to different opponents. If the system fails, individual workers take over the load.

Potter has a personal version of Eden Azar – a speech about Leandro Trossard. The 26-year-old Belgian is helping Brighton with dribbling and carrying the ball. The winger distributes 2.61 strokes in 90 minutes. 66.7% of them turn out to be successful – this is the level of Allan Saint-Maximin and Kevin de Bruyne.

Another Brighton star is Yves Bissum. The Malian is moving further and further from the status of a pure destroyer. The midfielder is in the top 20% of players in the position in terms of both tackles and interceptions, as well as successful dribbles. In the Potter system, an African performs a defensive player or an eight: he can break other people’s attacks and help with passes, or he can personally carry the ball.

In addition, Pascal Gross plays for Brighton, who creates shots at the level of Bruno Fernandes (5.33 pre-strikes against 5.39 for the Portuguese), and Adam Webster, who won the top more stable than Harry Maguire (76.9% of successful single combats against 75 %). At the gate shines Robert Sanchez, whose conceded goals are on a par with Alisson. The level of each of them may not reach the top, but they are all capable of pulling up the team in a difficult game.

Graham potter Photo: Getty Images

Brighton’s performance should be praised with two caveats. Unlike the 2020/21 season, the team is surpassing the expected numbers. Potter’s players scored more goals and conceded by almost two less xG. Another clarification has to do with the level of the opponents. The most formidable opponent of the Southerners at the start of the Premier League-2021/22 was Leicester. At the end of October, Graham will play Liverpool and City in a row, and the most even segment of the calendar will be in December.

Until the drawdown in the results, Brighton will remain the main celebration of football justice. Fortune is finally returning to Potter’s team – all thanks to a flexible system at the center and individual stars, as well as consistency of leadership.

Club managers did not look at 16th place or poor implementation and bought in unison with the coach’s unusual desires. The leadership’s determination worked, and Potter stepped in for the next extraordinary success after the Östersund stretch.

