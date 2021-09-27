Cameron Diaz, Sarah Jessica Parker and other stars who do not do plastic and beauty injections, photo

46-year-old Drew Barrymore and 49-year-old Cameron Diaz in the photo appeared with minimal processing and without filters. Beloved by all “Charlie’s Angels” remained the same charming, but age-related changes still affected them. Cameron Diaz, who prefers not to do beauty injections, did not hide wrinkles and other skin imperfections. This courage has earned many Instagram users respect. But others did not spare the actress for choosing “beautiful aging”, criticizing her appearance to smithereens.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz (photo: instagram.com/drewbarrymore)

Another wave of conversations about age, self-acceptance and the right of a woman to look how she wants has risen on the network. Many celebrities have jumped into the discussion, giving their opinions on aging and ways to slow it down. Despite the large amount of support from fans, the fact remains that the desire of the stars not to resort to beauty injections is still condemned in society. However, as well as those who condemn excessive interference in appearance.

Nevertheless, there are still enough stars who are not afraid to look “their age”. We bring to your attention the top 5 celebrities who do not resort to the services of plastic surgeons or do it minimally. And by their example, they prove that a radiant and happy appearance is sometimes more important than smooth skin.

Cameron Diaz

The actress honestly admits that in her youth she underwent rhinoplasty – she had to resort to this after a broken nose. She also visited a beautician for a long time and was a fan of various procedures. Over time, the actress became interested in studying the effect of various factors on the skin and even wrote the book “The Book of Longevity: The Science of Aging, Biology of Strength and the Privilege of Time”. In it, she argues that aging is a natural thing that people still fear. And the best way to cope with it is “not to deny what is happening, but to keep it under control,” says Diaz.

Cameron Diaz loves herself for who she is (photo: instagram.com/camerondiaz)

“We live in a society that proclaimed that only youth is beautiful and valuable, and we have lost sight of the values ​​that come with age: wisdom, tranquility, identity,” – said Cameron.

Sarah Jessica Parker

56-year-old Sarah Jessica Parker and her colleagues on the TV series “Sex and the City”, who were spotted on the set of the sequel to the popular series, have previously received a similar wave of criticism. But it seems that the comments of the haters have ceased to excite the star. Recently, Sarah began to appear in public with gray hair and stopped retouching the photo. According to experts, the actress still uses the services of beauty specialists, but she does it minimally.

Sarah Jessica Parker in the company of colleagues (photo: instagram.com/sarahjessicaparker)

Andie MacDowell

Another celebrity who made a splash on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with her radiant appearance, despite her gray hair and crow’s feet. The 63-year-old actress has always been a fan of a healthy lifestyle, which is her main beauty secret. Today, she still takes pictures with pleasure for gloss and inspires women of the age to look dignified and luxurious without plastic.

Andie MacDowell is still beautiful (photo: instagram.com/andiemacdowell)

Sharon Stone

63-year-old Sharon Stone loves to show photos from real life on her Instagram, and therefore fans are used to seeing the Hollywood sex symbol “unadorned.” However, she easily becomes the star of any event wherever she goes. According to Sharon, she does not strive to look young at any cost, because she appreciates her age and loves herself in it.

Sharon Stone does not aspire to be “ageless beauty” (photo: instagram.com/sharonstone)

“I’m just happy …” – Sharon said in an interview. – The idea that youth is the only thing that is beautiful or attractive is simply not true. I do not want to be an “ageless beauty”, I want to be a woman who tries look your best at my age. “

Jodie Foster

Another fan of natural beauty, despite the obvious hate from many fans. Today, the 58-year-old actress can afford to appear in public with gray hair and minimal makeup, without hiding the appearance of age-related changes. But even at an earlier age, she adhered to similar views, because she wants to remain “true to herself.”

Jodie Foster and her wife on the red carpet (Photo: Getty Images)

“I have nothing against the fact that someone does plastic surgery. But I prefer to tell others about who I am and what I am, and not show with all my appearance that I am ashamed of myself,” – this is the opinion of Foster …