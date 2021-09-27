Cardano Commercial Unit Invests $ 100 Million in DeFi, NFT and “Blockchain Learning” | Blockchain24

Emurgo, the commercial and venture arm of Cardano, is investing $ 100 million in the development of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Indispensable Token Solutions and Blockchain Learning Efforts for the world’s fourth largest blockchain.

Next year, a “special operation” will begin to develop DeFi solutions, NFT and blockchain education. At the Cardano 2021 Summit in Kenya on Sunday, Emurgo CEO Ken Kodama said the investment “will accelerate the development of the Cardano ecosystem.”

“We will invest $ 100 million to accelerate the development of the Cardano ecosystem. Please contact us if you would like to receive investment funds, our network, information and management support. We will create a dedicated unit from 2022, ”Kodama said on Twitter after Sunday’s announcement.

Emurgo is one of the founders of Cardano and provides solutions for developers, companies, and government.

The investment arm also announced on Sunday that it will be pouring additional funding into African artificial intelligence, blockchain and smart technology firm Adanian Labs.