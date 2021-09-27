Cardano Invests $ 100 Million in DeFi, NFT and Blockchain Education

Emurgo, the commercial arm of Cardano, is investing $ 100 million in decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible token (NFT) solutions and blockchain education programs on its platform.

According to the official statement of the CEO of the company Ken Kodama, the program to stimulate the development of the Cardano ecosystem will start next year. Through the initiative, Emurgo will fund new solutions for developers, businesses and government. So far, the program provides for project support in only three key areas.

The commercial arm of the fourth largest blockchain has also announced plans to fund Adanian Labs, an African business incubator focused on artificial intelligence, blockchain and smart systems startups.

In addition, at the Kenyan summit, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson announced a $ 20 million donation to Carnegie Mellon University to create a Center for Formal Mathematics named after him.

In April, Cardano’s research arm also began collaborating with the Ethiopian government on a program to modernize the national education system.

text: Ivan Malichenko, photo: iStock