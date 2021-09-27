Cardano Summit 2021 – Day 1: Summary of All Partnership Announcements | Blockchain24

The Cardano Summit is a hybrid-virtual conference that took place on all continents from September 25th to 26th.

At the Summit, Cardano = announced several important partnerships. This partnership will help the Cardano blockchain gain wider acceptance and use.

Frederick Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation, said: “Our new ecosystem partners will help us realize our vision by addressing the various challenges and opportunities that are at the forefront of global society today, such as climate change, NFT, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and digital identity.”

In this article, we will take stock of the first day of this important summit.

Cardano partnered with Dish

The most significant partnership on the first day of the Cardano Summit 2021 is the Fortune 250 Dish Network.

We are announcing a landmark partnership with @dish, bringing together the global telecommunications world and the #blockchain space. This is the first collaboration of its kind, delivering significant value to DISH customers while #Cardano is growing in popularity. Tune in to: https://t.co/qr8YNC57ig pic.twitter.com/C9XLhYzbtp – Input Output (@InputOutputHK) September 25, 2021

The Dish Network was also one of the first cryptocurrency users, adopting Bitcoin back in 2014. In collaboration with Cardano, they have continued their forward-thinking approach to blockchain technology.

With over 19 million consumers, Dish is one of the largest telecommunications service providers, giving users complete control over their accounts.

As such, the Cardano Foundation and Dish will collaborate to bring digital identifiers (DIDs) on phones to Dish’s eight million customers. They will be the first to get this feature in the $ 1.3 trillion telecom industry.

As a result, matching identities and data volumes are just a few of the recognized examples of Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson showing how these relationships can add value.

Finally, Dish Network is one of the first publicly traded companies to use blockchain technology. Such partnerships can change the entire model of the telecommunications industry. Despite the complexities of blockchain implementation, Dish users will be able to connect to the Cardano network. This will be done without the need for any centralized organization.

Cardano partnered with Veritree

Due to its low power consumption, Cardano is already widely known as the “green” blockchain. In this way, the Cardano Foundation is taking the experience of the Climate Neutral Cardano Group bet pools one step further. This will establish an exclusive partnership with Veritree to restore our planet with transparent, immutable and verifiable reforestation data.

Partnership Announcement I am pleased to announce that we have partnered with Veritree to register all of our global land restoration efforts on #Cardano #blockchain – Increased transparency – Immutability – Auditability Easier protection and traceability https: //t.co / mPUoOUYYEU pic.twitter.com/ta3ljUcHa3 – Cardano Foundation (@CardanoStiftung) September 25, 2021

Veritree is a company that uses blockchain to create a secure and transparent integrated landing management platform. Their main goal is to support worldwide recovery initiatives for tree planting organizations. The Veritree platform offers SaaS, sustainability as a service, helping organizations join the sustainability revolution. They also influence their business model.

This way, all donors will be able to see all the details about the coverage strategy. This is achieved through a combination of easy access to a blockchain tool, local community involvement, and remote sensing.

Cardano became a Rival partner

The Cardano Foundation has announced a partnership with esports giant Rival. Rival is a first-of-its-kind business platform that enables businesses to take advantage of the gaming industry. They help companies find new customers. Plus, they help boost engagement, build a loyal community, and generate new revenue streams.

Partnership Announcement Listen to Sports Lovers! ️ We are pleased to announce that we have partnered with #esports giant @RivalEsportsGG to create independent #NFT marketplaces for their roster of sports teams. Read the full press release https://t.co/YFoQ95L0WS pic.twitter.com/iA1kpgQY6d – Cardano Foundation (@CardanoStiftung) September 25, 2021

Additionally, Rival connects sports teams and media assets with huge gaming audiences around the world through its patented technology.

On the other hand, Cardano will provide Rival with NFT marketplaces, fan reward strategies and more for Rival through this partnership.

Finally, Rival customers include the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League (NFL), the Detroit Pistons of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Aston Villa and Watford of the English Premier League (EPL).

Cardano partners with UBX

Cardano is also partnering with UBX to increase DeFi activity on the network. UBX is the UnionBank of a Philippine venture capital studio and financial technology fund. He envisions a future in which financial services will become invisible: they will be seamlessly integrated into the experiences and activities that matter most to businesses and people.

UBX has created its own public share pool based on Cardano. Their goal is to help protect and maintain the Cardano blockchain, UBX members can now receive rewards on their ADA.

Cardano partnered with AID: tech.

Cardano also announced support for AID: tech. A company that uses blockchain to provide identity-based solutions for finance, payments and insurance. Cardano will provide technical guidance to the AID: Tech team. They design verifiable credentials for strong identity and ownership management.

Thus, through the collaboration, they will enable customers and consumers to reliably process payments with high transaction volumes.

AID: Tech is a Web 3.0 technology company using blockchain and cryptocurrencies. He has received numerous awards from organizations such as Citi, the IMF and the Dubai government. The company has offices in Singapore and Dublin and works with public, institutional and private partners around the world. His vision is to provide Digital ID solutions that are as secure and privacy-focused as possible.

Cardano partners with Chainlink

In addition to these four important partnerships, the Foundation Cardano announced another collaboration with Chainlink. Through a partnership with Chainlink, Cardano wants to help its developers create smart contracts for secure DeFi applications.