Carlos Sainz: This is my best weekend with Ferrari so far

At the start in Sochi, Carlos Sainz took the lead, then went third, and the team assumed that he would finish fifth, but in the end the Ferrari driver climbed to the podium. After the finish, Carlos summed up the results of a difficult race …

Q: When the team said on the radio that your goal is fifth place, you were clearly surprised because you were fighting for the victory. Tell us about this phase of the race …

Carlos Sainz: Yes, at that moment it sounded unexpected. After leading the race, you are aiming for the podium at the very least. At that moment, I did not know exactly where the opponents were. I made a pit stop, drove at a decent pace. Perhaps the team saw from the computer simulation of the race that when the rivals put Medium on the last leg of the race, I would become an easy prey for them – and then I would finish fifth. Do not know.

At that moment I got stuck in traffic behind Bottas and Gasly on Hard tires, but then I stepped forward and was able to drive at my own pace. I was driving third when it started to rain, and with it chaos and confusion. But in the end I went up to the podium. This is clearly better than the fifth place, I am satisfied.

Q: Can we say that this is your first perfect weekend with Ferrari?

Carlos SainzA: Exactly that this is my best weekend with Ferrari so far. I did a good job in training, was quick in the qualifying finals, had a good start and effectively controlled my pace in difficult conditions. It will not be an exaggeration if I say that I am proud of this weekend.

The team also did an excellent job – on Saturday we switched to slicks at the end of qualification on time, on Sunday we chose the moment of switching to intermediate tires very accurately.

Overall, this is my strongest weekend with Ferrari. I don’t know if you can call it perfect – that’s too strong a word. Looking back, you always know what you could have done better, so ideal is not the right word. But so far this is a weekend, which was successful in the complex, so to speak.

Of course, when you finish third after leading the race, it is not as pleasant as winning. We need to work together to ensure that the next time I lead the race, we won – not so much suffered from tire wear, were not so vulnerable to attack on the straight. You need to continue to improve in everything in order to achieve victory next time.

Q: At the beginning of the year, you said that this season is a transitional one, that while you are not quite comfortable behind the wheel, you brought the team three of the four podiums won by Ferrari this year. Are you completely comfortable with the car now?

Carlos Sainz: I went all out to win those three podiums. I think even from the outside it is clear that I am not 100% accustomed to the car. I have never had an accident before, but this year, for various reasons, there were several – this suggests that I still do not fully understand the car.

This weekend, I deliberately moved step by step, adding with each session in order to be fast at the right moment, and not in the first workout. It worked and gave me confidence. I felt comfortable.

It is possible to climb the podium when we make the most of all the possibilities. This suggests that under pressure at the right moment, we worked great, achieving the desired result when the opportunity arose.