Clermont – Monaco – 1: 3, match review, as played by Golovin, September 26, 2021

Alexander Golovin got a good start to the 2021/2022 season: scored in the league, scored a goal and an assist in the Champions League qualifying round and a pass with Sturm in the Europa League. In addition, the Russian midfielder has reached 100 appearances for AS Monaco. Alexander really stands out against the general background at Monaco and deservedly receives compliments from the head coach.

“For us, Golovin is a guarantor of quality, he is very important from the point of view of our game. We need to make sure he is in shape. I am very pleased with him. He’s a smart guy, a little reserved and doesn’t consider himself a star. When I took charge of AS Monaco, I told him that with the qualities that he possesses, he needs to score more goals and provide more assists to his partners.

I push him to better position himself on the field, to act more often in the immediate vicinity of the opponent’s penalty area, to score more goals, as in the game against Nice. I think a player like him should score 10 goals and give 10 assists per season. I am not saying this to put pressure on him. I simply believe that he has all the necessary qualities to cope with this task. If he succeeds, he will help both the team and the club, “Niko Kovacs said to the club’s press service.





Home team quick goal

In the match with the newcomer of League 1, Kovacs released Golovin from the first minutes and assigned him the role of a winger. After several starting attacks from Monaco, Clermont opened the scoring in the sixth minute. The home team built a perfect attack: N’Simba shot at Bayo, the forward struck an accurate shot, and the ball flew into the goal with a rebound from the crossbar. 1: 0. At “Monaco” things in the attack practically didn’t go well, but they still got one goal back. Kaiu Enrique made an excellent pass to Ben Yedder, who came out one on one, put the goalkeeper on the lawn and evened the score – 1: 1.

Losses of “Monaco” in the final stage turned into counterattacks for the team. Clermont often flew ahead, sometimes forcing the Monegasque defenders to break the rules. So, for example, only at the end of the first half in the 44th minute, Bayo completed a quick attack with a kick above the gate, and a minute later the hosts put Tchuameni on a yellow card. Hence – a four-fold advantage of “Clermont” in shots towards the goal.

Golovin didn’t look good in the first half, which was immediately reflected in the critical responses from AS Monaco fans.

“The extravagance of Golovin. He loses every ball, even with simple control, ”said one of the fans.

“Maripan is completely invisible today. Folland does not exist, neither does Golovin. “

“You are changing Fofan, but Golovin and especially Folland are not?”

“I really like Golovin, but he is invisible.”

“Golovin played badly, I would have replaced.”





Monaco’s tough away win

Immediately after the break, Kovacs decided on a second substitution in the match, releasing Diop instead of Golovin. The Russian spent 45 minutes on the field, made 18 touches, made 10 accurate passes out of 12, was beaten twice as a result of dribbling, made two selections and twice violated the rules. Whoscored gave Golovin a score of 5.96. The midfielder of the Russian national team for the first time at Monaco was replaced during the break. Naturally, the guests’ fans were unhappy with Sasha’s actions.

“We really need to get Golovin out this winter … This player is only good for one game out of five. At some point, just being Russian won’t be enough to play with us. “

“I have not seen the first half, but Golovin’s advantage, despite the fact that it is still zero, you know, he can make a pass or a goal at any moment.”

“Stop dishonesty with Golovin.”

“I am thinking about the next game in which Golovin will be“ good ”. I think of all the people who come out of the forest to tell us what a great player he is. Forgetting all these awful performances. “

The score in the second half did not remain equal for long: Enrique found Folland in the penalty area, and he brought Monaco forward, sending the ball into the bottom corner of the goal – 1: 2. Despite the bright football from the side of “Clermont”, the guests could not miss in the second 45 minutes. Most of the time Kovacs guys ran without the ball, let them hit, and in the added minutes … they scored the third! The replacement of the Monaco coach worked: Diop, who replaced Golovin, put an end to the match – 1: 3.

Thanks to the away victory, the Monegasques move up the table to eighth place, but are two points behind the European Cup. “Clermont” after two wins at the start can not take three points in the championship over six games.