Cryptocurrency – bitcoin news – Finance

In tough market conditions that keep Bitcoin in a narrow range, experts’ attention on Sunday was focused on what the long-term price bottom for cryptocurrency could be. Analysts also share an optimistic stance on how the price might change after another crash.

What will happen to the price of bitcoin

In particular, a popular trader who goes by the pseudonym Pentoshi stated that 37 thousand dollars per bitcoin is a potential price minimum for this cryptocurrency. However, he is convinced that the virtual coin will not stay long at this level. Pentoshi also noted significant customer offerings ranging from 36 thousand to 40 thousand dollars for bitcoin. According to him, the number of applications for filling in these price levels is growing on crypto-exchanges.

The bottom is much closer you think, and the top price is a figure that you cannot even imagine now,

– noted a trader in tweeter…

According to the data CoinDesk , the actual cost of bitcoin fluctuates at the level 43,757 dollars for a coin. Market capitalization is 823.83 billion dollars.

Bitcoin price prediction / Photo by Unsplash