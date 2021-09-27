CSKA fans went to the match with Nizhny Novgorod in a kayak

CSKA fans, who previously flew to the game of their club in Tula in a hot air balloon, again decided to make a voyage to an away match in an unusual way.

– As soon as the army team no longer went to other cities to support the team. And this game of the army in Nizhny Novgorod was no exception – they decided to go by kayak from Moscow to support the team! 215 km From Noginsk to Vladimir by kayak. 240 km from Vladimir to NN on bikes.

We were ready for anything. That I will have to row alone, that bears, runaway convicts and snakes will attack, that we will freeze to starve and get wet. We were not ready for the lack of time. Bad weather began and the headwind slowed us down for a couple of days, sometimes even carried us against the current. We did not have time to leave. Therefore, the time has come for Plan B. We reached Vladimir and there they changed the transport to bikes. And then they rode calmly. On bikes, the distance is shorter and the speed is higher. We’ll close the gestalt somehow.

Drive on the road! – reported on Instagram rbworld_org.

The 9th round match Tinkoff RPL Nizhny Novgorod – CSKA will take place on September 27 at 19:00 Moscow time.

Previously, the same group of fans flew to the CSKA game in Tula for the match with Arsenal in a hot air balloon. The idea for such a trip belonged to businessman Konstantin Krasikov, who has been a CSKA fan since 1996. That match ended in an effective draw (2: 2).