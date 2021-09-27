Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Start Collecting Player Feedback To Continue To Improve The Game

©

After the release of Cyberpunk 2077, many players were disappointed. There were too many bugs in the game, and some of the content was removed. However, the CDPR developers did not give up and continue to constantly improve the game. Recently Pavel Sasko, Chief Mission Designer for Cyberpunk 2077, wrote in Twitterby reaching out to players to find out which missions are popular and which are not.

Pavel Sasko noted that he would like to know which missions or stories are remembered by the players for a long time. Analyze why they are popular with players and use player feedback to improve the game.

“Currently, my team and I are working on a detailed overview of Cyberpunk 2077 missions. To do this, we want to analyze the reception of our players. The goal is self-improvement by identifying what worked, what did not work and why. Email us what really impressed you about the CP2077 missions. Was it a character, game context, storyline, specific theme or event that made a special impression on you, or was it a mood, an artistic element, a theme involved, a unique play sequence, an original idea? It would be great to receive these suggestions, even if the name of the mission that you liked the most is enough, we will carefully study all the data and suggestions that you give us, thanks for the help and for playing CP2077! “

Many players responded that most of the missions in Cyberpunk 2077 are easy to forget, but the Four Seasons side mission is especially impressive because the mission is fun and enjoyable. They are also interested in tasks that allow them to immerse themselves in the cyber world even more.

Judging by the reactions of the players and the appeal of developers for feedback, both sides hope that Cyberpunk 2077 will become even better and more perfect! The developers still care about this game and hope to improve it in every possible way. Earlier, there was evidence that CDPR is developing a multiplayer part of the game and a new DLC.