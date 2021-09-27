Davydenko: I don’t think Nadal or Federer are still able to take the Grand Slam

Former third racket of the world Nikolay Davydenko believes that tennis no longer has the famous Big 3, which included a Serb Novak Djokovic, Hispanic Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer…

“I think everything has already changed. Nadal and Federer with such injuries, pauses will be hard to come back. Of course, the fans will beat me now and say: “No! He’s talking nonsense. ” They will give way little by little, leave. Yes, they will be able to win, for example, “Masters”. But I don’t think I’ll be able to take the Grand Slam, where you have to play five sets. They can still afford two or three parties and an hour and a half format. So you can go through the tournament, but so that the chronic injury does not crawl out: Federer has a knee, Nadal has an ankle. Because any load comes out sideways, and the players are immediately removed from the match.

New players appear, young ones. If like me, fans over 40+, are used to looking at Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, then 16-year-olds will be fans of Zverev, Medvedev, Rublev. New fans are coming and there will be new tennis, ”Davydenko quoted Eurosport as saying.