Death Stranding’s Director’s Edition Found Eerie Reference To PT

The Gamer drew attention to an undocumented feature of the director’s version of the experimental Death Stranding from Kojima Productions – a creepy reference to PT

Recall that PT is an interactive teaser for the canceled horror Silent Hills, which was directly developed by game designer Hideo Kojima, who is at the helm of both Death Stranding and Kojima Productions.

The main antagonist of the Silent Hills demo was the ghost of a pregnant woman killed by her own husband named Lisa. The ghost relentlessly followed the hero and periodically attacked him, shaking his head unnaturally.

As user Douglas N Gomes demonstrated in a recent video on his YouTube channel, something similar can be observed in Death Stranding Director’s Cut – as part of one of the protagonist’s nightmares.

During the dream, the protagonist draws attention to the Creature standing in a closed shower stall, which first begins to twitch its head, and then its body – what happens next can be seen from the video attached below.

In addition to the eerie PT reference, Death Stranding Director’s Cut offers technical improvements, faster loading times, new locations and story missions, a shooting range, a racing mode, and additional online features.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut was released on September 24 this year on PS5. Earlier it became known that by March, the total sales of the main game on PS4 (from November 2019) and PC (from July 2020) exceeded 5 million copies.