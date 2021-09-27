Debuted Honor MagicBook V 14 laptop running Windows 11

Honor has announced the MagicBook V 14 laptop, built on Intel’s Tiger Lake hardware platform. The new product will go on sale on October 6, and you can pre-order now.

The maximum configuration includes a Core i7-11390H processor with four processing cores (up to eight instruction streams) running at a base clock speed of 3.4 GHz (dynamically boosted to 5.0 GHz). The integrated Intel Iris Xe accelerator is busy with graphics processing, and an optional discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX450 video card can be installed.

The equipment includes 16 GB of DDR4-4266 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD. There are adapters for wireless communication Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 / 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.1.

The laptop received an audio system with four speakers, a 5-megapixel camera, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner, USB-A 3.2 Gen1, USB-C 3.2 Gen1 and Thunderbolt 4 interfaces.

The operating system Windows 11 is initially installed on the laptop. The claimed battery life on one battery charge reaches 15 hours when watching videos. Pricing starts at $ 960.