Demon Slayer – Season 2 Trailer and Streaming Features

Following the airing of the anime “Demon Slayer: Train Infinite”, Fuji TV showed the trailer for the second season and announced the details of the broadcast. Demon Slayer: Red Light District (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yuukaku-hen) kicks off on December 5 with a one-hour episode. The series will feature the eighth story arc of the Red Light District manga (chapters 70–99).

Director Haruo Sotozaki and character designer Akira Matsushima, who worked on the first season and film, will return, as will ufotable. All voice actors will also return to work on Season 2, including Katsuyuki Konischi (Gakuto in Prison School, Kamina in Gurren Lagann) as Tengen Uzuya’s pillar of sound. Miyuki Sawashiro (Suruga Kambaru in Legends of the Monsters, Celty Sturluson in Durarara!) Will voice the sixth Supreme Moon – Daki.

But, as promised by the authors, in fact, the second season will begin on October 10 with the showing of the seven-part television version of the film “Demon Slayer: Train” Endless “”. The first episode will be completely new, while the rest will add about 70 new scenes, as well as new music. LiSA (opening theme for Demon Slayer, first opening theme for Swordmaster Online: Alicization) will perform Akeboshi’s opening theme and Shirogane’s ending theme for the TV version of Train. Aimer (first opening theme for Flame Squad 2, opening theme for Fate: Fight Night – Endless Blade World: Continuation) will perform the opening theme for Zankyou Sanka and the Asa ga Kuru ending theme for Arch of the Red Light District.

Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Tengen Uzui, the pillar of sound, travel to Tokyo’s Yoshiwara district, where a demon is rumored to be wielding a demon and women are missing.

Koyoharu Gotoge’s Demon Slayer manga was published in Weekly Shounen Jump magazine from February 2016 to May 2020. The total circulation of the published volumes exceeds 150 million copies.

The first 26-episode season from ufotable was released from April to September 2019. The Demon Slayer: The Endless Train anime film was released in October 2020 and grossed over $ 500 million.